The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) Shares Acquired by CX Institutional

CX Institutional increased its holdings in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) by 82.1% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 37,654 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 16,976 shares during the period. CX Institutional’s holdings in The Procter & Gamble were worth $5,100,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Crescent Capital Consulting LLC grew its position in The Procter & Gamble by 0.3% in the 1st quarter. Crescent Capital Consulting LLC now owns 28,265 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,829,000 after buying an additional 86 shares during the last quarter. DnB Asset Management AS boosted its position in shares of The Procter & Gamble by 11.4% during the 1st quarter. DnB Asset Management AS now owns 448,309 shares of the company’s stock worth $60,714,000 after purchasing an additional 45,795 shares in the last quarter. Mcdonald Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of The Procter & Gamble by 10.2% during the 1st quarter. Mcdonald Partners LLC now owns 16,582 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,246,000 after purchasing an additional 1,535 shares in the last quarter. Inspirion Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of The Procter & Gamble by 3.6% during the 1st quarter. Inspirion Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 28,320 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,835,000 after purchasing an additional 978 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Traverso Chambers Private Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of The Procter & Gamble by 1.1% during the 1st quarter. Traverso Chambers Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 52,892 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,163,000 after purchasing an additional 559 shares in the last quarter. 63.05% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get The Procter & Gamble alerts:

In related news, VP Valarie L. Sheppard sold 1,811 shares of The Procter & Gamble stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.77, for a total transaction of $227,769.47. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Steven D. Bishop sold 3,173 shares of The Procter & Gamble stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.77, for a total transaction of $399,068.21. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 629,838 shares of company stock valued at $81,120,667. Corporate insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.

PG stock traded up $0.01 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $137.25. 7,708,478 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 8,300,416. The stock has a market cap of $337.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.24, a P/E/G ratio of 3.25 and a beta of 0.38. The company has a quick ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. The Procter & Gamble Company has a fifty-two week low of $111.25 and a fifty-two week high of $146.92. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $130.82 and its 200 day moving average price is $135.34.

The Procter & Gamble (NYSE:PG) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 19th. The company reported $1.64 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.51 by $0.13. The Procter & Gamble had a net margin of 18.92% and a return on equity of 30.69%. The firm had revenue of $19.75 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $19.23 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.42 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 8.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts anticipate that The Procter & Gamble Company will post 5.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 17th. Investors of record on Friday, April 23rd will be given a dividend of $0.8698 per share. This is an increase from The Procter & Gamble’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.79. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 22nd. This represents a $3.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.53%. The Procter & Gamble’s dividend payout ratio is 61.72%.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. Sanford C. Bernstein assumed coverage on shares of The Procter & Gamble in a research report on Tuesday, January 19th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $149.00 price objective on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on shares of The Procter & Gamble from $153.00 to $148.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday. Zacks Investment Research cut The Procter & Gamble from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $139.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Thursday, January 21st. Stifel Nicolaus cut The Procter & Gamble from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $141.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on The Procter & Gamble from $156.00 to $159.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 13th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $148.50.

The Procter & Gamble Company Profile

The Procter & Gamble Company provides branded consumer packaged goods to consumers in North and Latin America, Europe, the Asia Pacific, Greater China, India, the Middle East, and Africa. It operates in five segments: Beauty; Grooming; Health Care; Fabric & Home Care; and Baby, Feminine & Family Care.

Recommended Story: How to trade on quiet period expirations

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG).

Receive News & Ratings for The Procter & Gamble Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Procter & Gamble and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.