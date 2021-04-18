The Kroger Co. (NYSE:KR) Shares Sold by RBA Wealth Management LLC

RBA Wealth Management LLC lessened its holdings in The Kroger Co. (NYSE:KR) by 76.4% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 14,314 shares of the company’s stock after selling 46,389 shares during the period. RBA Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in The Kroger were worth $515,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Diversified LLC purchased a new stake in shares of The Kroger in the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Mcmillion Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of The Kroger in the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. Rocky Mountain Advisers LLC raised its holdings in shares of The Kroger by 46.0% in the 4th quarter. Rocky Mountain Advisers LLC now owns 952 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the period. Clear Perspectives Financial Planning LLC purchased a new stake in shares of The Kroger in the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. Finally, Paces Ferry Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in The Kroger during the 3rd quarter worth about $31,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.64% of the company’s stock.

Get The Kroger alerts:

Several brokerages have weighed in on KR. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on The Kroger from $28.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Thursday, March 11th. Telsey Advisory Group downgraded The Kroger from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $43.00 to $39.00 in a report on Thursday, January 28th. Bank of America downgraded The Kroger from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $40.00 to $28.00 in a report on Tuesday, February 23rd. Barclays downgraded The Kroger from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $31.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Thursday, January 7th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on The Kroger from $31.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 27th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The Kroger currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $34.40.

In other The Kroger news, SVP Mark C. Tuffin sold 21,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.00, for a total transaction of $756,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 243,243 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,756,748. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, VP Carin L. Fike sold 6,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.09, for a total value of $222,540.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 41,244 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,529,739.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 81,730 shares of company stock valued at $3,006,531 over the last ninety days. 1.34% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of NYSE KR traded up $0.06 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $37.25. The stock had a trading volume of 104,254 shares, compared to its average volume of 11,325,373. The firm has a market cap of $28.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.92, a PEG ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 0.36. The company has a current ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 0.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19. The Kroger Co. has a fifty-two week low of $30.35 and a fifty-two week high of $42.99. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $35.56 and a 200-day moving average of $33.49.

The Kroger (NYSE:KR) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, March 3rd. The company reported $0.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.69 by $0.12. The Kroger had a return on equity of 27.26% and a net margin of 2.29%. The firm had revenue of $30.74 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $30.79 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.57 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 6.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts predict that The Kroger Co. will post 3.35 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 14th will be given a dividend of $0.18 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 13th. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.93%. The Kroger’s payout ratio is 32.73%.

About The Kroger

The Kroger Co operates as a retailer in the United States. The company operates combination food and drug stores, multi-department stores, marketplace stores, and price impact warehouses. Its combination food and drug stores offer natural food and organic sections, pharmacies, general merchandise, pet centers, fresh seafood, and organic produce; and multi-department stores provide apparel, home fashion and furnishings, outdoor living, electronics, automotive products, and toys.

Further Reading: Do You Need a Fiduciary?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding KR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Kroger Co. (NYSE:KR).

Receive News & Ratings for The Kroger Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Kroger and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.