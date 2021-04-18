The J. M. Smucker Company (NYSE:SJM) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $1.87 Billion

Wall Street analysts forecast that The J. M. Smucker Company (NYSE:SJM) will post sales of $1.87 billion for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Five analysts have made estimates for The J. M. Smucker’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $1.86 billion and the highest estimate coming in at $1.88 billion. The J. M. Smucker posted sales of $2.09 billion during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 10.5%. The firm is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Thursday, June 3rd.

On average, analysts expect that The J. M. Smucker will report full-year sales of $7.96 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $7.94 billion to $7.96 billion. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post sales of $7.55 billion, with estimates ranging from $7.46 billion to $7.61 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for The J. M. Smucker.

The J. M. Smucker (NYSE:SJM) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The company reported $2.45 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.22 by $0.23. The J. M. Smucker had a return on equity of 13.31% and a net margin of 10.92%. The business had revenue of $2.08 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.02 billion.

A number of research firms recently commented on SJM. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on The J. M. Smucker from $120.00 to $123.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, March 29th. Citigroup began coverage on The J. M. Smucker in a research note on Wednesday, January 20th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $123.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised The J. M. Smucker from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $121.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Monday, February 15th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on The J. M. Smucker from $122.00 to $115.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 19th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $116.67.

Shares of SJM stock traded up $0.93 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $131.72. The stock had a trading volume of 820,226 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,215,954. The J. M. Smucker has a 12-month low of $101.89 and a 12-month high of $132.38. The company has a market cap of $14.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.06 and a beta of 0.26. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $123.46 and a 200 day simple moving average of $117.80. The company has a current ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 0.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 14th will be paid a $0.90 dividend. This represents a $3.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.73%. The J. M. Smucker’s payout ratio is 41.10%.

In other The J. M. Smucker news, insider Geoff E. Tanner sold 1,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $122.53, for a total value of $147,036.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 12,078 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,479,917.34. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Jill R. Penrose sold 1,550 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $129.87, for a total value of $201,298.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 16,151 shares in the company, valued at $2,097,530.37. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 3.60% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SJM. Profund Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of The J. M. Smucker in the 3rd quarter worth about $207,000. Public Sector Pension Investment Board raised its holdings in shares of The J. M. Smucker by 23.4% in the 3rd quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board now owns 14,751 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,704,000 after purchasing an additional 2,800 shares during the period. Advisors Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of The J. M. Smucker by 70.6% in the 3rd quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,711 shares of the company’s stock worth $429,000 after purchasing an additional 1,536 shares during the period. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP raised its holdings in shares of The J. M. Smucker by 69.2% in the 3rd quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP now owns 9,390 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,085,000 after purchasing an additional 3,839 shares during the period. Finally, Eudaimonia Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of The J. M. Smucker by 189.6% in the 3rd quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC now owns 1,697 shares of the company’s stock worth $196,000 after purchasing an additional 1,111 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 81.46% of the company’s stock.

About The J. M. Smucker

The J. M. Smucker Company manufactures and markets food and beverage products worldwide. It operates in four segments: U.S. Retail Pet Foods, U.S. Retail Coffee, U.S. Retail Consumer Foods, and International and Away From Home. The company offers pet food and snacks; mainstream roast, ground, single serve, and premium coffee; peanut butter and specialty spreads; fruit spreads, shortening and oils, and frozen sandwiches and snacks; and foodservice hot beverage, foodservice portion control, and flour products, as well as dog and cat food, frozen handheld products, portion control products, juices and beverages, and baking mixes and ingredients.

