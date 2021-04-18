The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD) Shares Sold by Xcel Wealth Management LLC

Xcel Wealth Management LLC trimmed its holdings in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD) by 0.6% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 12,061 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after selling 75 shares during the period. The Home Depot makes up approximately 1.3% of Xcel Wealth Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 26th largest holding. Xcel Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in The Home Depot were worth $3,682,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in HD. Trust Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of The Home Depot by 79.4% in the 3rd quarter. Trust Asset Management LLC now owns 5,490 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $1,525,000 after acquiring an additional 2,429 shares during the period. Wealth Alliance increased its stake in The Home Depot by 6.3% in the 3rd quarter. Wealth Alliance now owns 3,990 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $1,108,000 after buying an additional 235 shares during the period. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC increased its stake in The Home Depot by 160.8% in the 3rd quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 33,597 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $9,331,000 after buying an additional 20,714 shares during the period. IHT Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in The Home Depot by 21.4% in the 3rd quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC now owns 13,729 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $3,813,000 after buying an additional 2,419 shares during the period. Finally, Catalyst Private Wealth LLC acquired a new position in The Home Depot in the 3rd quarter valued at $45,000. 68.71% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get The Home Depot alerts:

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell assumed coverage on shares of The Home Depot in a research note on Monday, March 15th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $288.00 price objective on the stock. Citigroup assumed coverage on shares of The Home Depot in a research note on Monday, March 15th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $288.00 price objective on the stock. Guggenheim raised shares of The Home Depot from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $310.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 13th. Zelman & Associates cut shares of The Home Depot from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Loop Capital boosted their price objective on shares of The Home Depot from $310.00 to $350.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 12th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The Home Depot has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $303.80.

The Home Depot stock opened at $328.08 on Friday. The Home Depot, Inc. has a 52 week low of $196.82 and a 52 week high of $323.40. The company has a quick ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 21.39. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $288.24 and its 200 day simple moving average is $278.18. The firm has a market capitalization of $352.76 billion, a PE ratio of 28.38, a P/E/G ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 1.03.

The Home Depot (NYSE:HD) last announced its earnings results on Monday, February 22nd. The home improvement retailer reported $2.65 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.63 by $0.02. The Home Depot had a net margin of 9.94% and a negative return on equity of 910.85%. The firm had revenue of $32.26 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $27.10 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.28 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 25.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that The Home Depot, Inc. will post 11.76 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 25th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 11th were paid a $1.65 dividend. This is an increase from The Home Depot’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.50. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 10th. This represents a $6.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.01%. The Home Depot’s payout ratio is presently 64.39%.

The Home Depot Company Profile

The Home Depot, Inc operates as a home improvement retailer. It operates The Home Depot stores that sell various building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products, and dÃ©cor products, as well as provide installation, home maintenance, and professional service programs to do-it-yourself and professional customers.

Recommended Story: How to Invest in a Bull Market

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD).

Receive News & Ratings for The Home Depot Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Home Depot and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.