The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD) Shares Sold by Spirit of America Management Corp NY

Spirit of America Management Corp NY lessened its stake in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD) by 0.8% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 12,438 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after selling 100 shares during the period. Spirit of America Management Corp NY’s holdings in The Home Depot were worth $3,796,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Baldwin Brothers Inc. MA grew its stake in The Home Depot by 1.7% in the 1st quarter. Baldwin Brothers Inc. MA now owns 1,892 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $578,000 after buying an additional 32 shares during the last quarter. CHICAGO TRUST Co NA lifted its holdings in The Home Depot by 0.7% during the 1st quarter. CHICAGO TRUST Co NA now owns 4,613 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $1,408,000 after purchasing an additional 32 shares during the last quarter. Amarillo National Bank raised its stake in shares of The Home Depot by 2.7% in the fourth quarter. Amarillo National Bank now owns 1,372 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $364,000 after acquiring an additional 36 shares during the last quarter. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors lifted its position in shares of The Home Depot by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors now owns 5,035 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $1,337,000 after purchasing an additional 37 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Accredited Investors Inc. lifted its position in shares of The Home Depot by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. Accredited Investors Inc. now owns 4,889 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $1,299,000 after purchasing an additional 37 shares in the last quarter. 68.71% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Zelman & Associates lowered shares of The Home Depot from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday. UBS Group increased their price objective on shares of The Home Depot from $305.00 to $350.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell started coverage on shares of The Home Depot in a report on Monday, March 15th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $288.00 price objective on the stock. Loop Capital increased their price objective on shares of The Home Depot from $310.00 to $350.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 12th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of The Home Depot from $310.00 to $330.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, March 29th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $303.80.

The Home Depot stock opened at $328.08 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $352.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 1.03. The Home Depot, Inc. has a 1-year low of $196.82 and a 1-year high of $323.40. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $288.24 and a 200 day simple moving average of $278.18. The company has a current ratio of 1.36, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 21.39.

The Home Depot (NYSE:HD) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 22nd. The home improvement retailer reported $2.65 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.63 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $32.26 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $27.10 billion. The Home Depot had a net margin of 9.94% and a negative return on equity of 910.85%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 25.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $2.28 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that The Home Depot, Inc. will post 11.76 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 25th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 11th were paid a $1.65 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 10th. This represents a $6.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.01%. This is a boost from The Home Depot’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.50. The Home Depot’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 64.39%.

The Home Depot Profile

The Home Depot, Inc operates as a home improvement retailer. It operates The Home Depot stores that sell various building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products, and dÃ©cor products, as well as provide installation, home maintenance, and professional service programs to do-it-yourself and professional customers.

