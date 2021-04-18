The Hain Celestial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:HAIN) Shares Sold by HGK Asset Management Inc.

HGK Asset Management Inc. lessened its holdings in The Hain Celestial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:HAIN) by 7.2% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 9,240 shares of the company’s stock after selling 716 shares during the period. HGK Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in The Hain Celestial Group were worth $403,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Inspire Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in The Hain Celestial Group in the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Albion Financial Group UT purchased a new position in shares of The Hain Celestial Group in the fourth quarter worth about $36,000. Neo Ivy Capital Management purchased a new position in shares of The Hain Celestial Group in the fourth quarter worth about $44,000. Huntington National Bank raised its stake in shares of The Hain Celestial Group by 47.4% in the first quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 1,216 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,000 after purchasing an additional 391 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Kathmere Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of The Hain Celestial Group in the third quarter worth about $107,000. 98.26% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get The Hain Celestial Group alerts:

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on HAIN. Truist raised their price objective on The Hain Celestial Group from $40.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 10th. Zacks Investment Research cut The Hain Celestial Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $46.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, April 13th. TheStreet upgraded The Hain Celestial Group from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 1st. Maxim Group lifted their price target on The Hain Celestial Group from $44.00 to $52.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 10th. Finally, Piper Sandler upgraded The Hain Celestial Group from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $42.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Tuesday, February 9th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $39.54.

The Hain Celestial Group stock opened at $42.72 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.27 billion, a PE ratio of 164.31 and a beta of 0.89. The Hain Celestial Group, Inc. has a 12 month low of $25.02 and a 12 month high of $46.02. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $43.70 and a 200-day simple moving average of $39.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 1.86 and a quick ratio of 0.97.

The Hain Celestial Group (NASDAQ:HAIN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 8th. The company reported $0.34 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.30 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $528.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $522.50 million. The Hain Celestial Group had a return on equity of 7.27% and a net margin of 1.31%. The business’s revenue was up 4.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.17 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that The Hain Celestial Group, Inc. will post 1.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About The Hain Celestial Group

The Hain Celestial Group, Inc manufactures, markets, and sells organic and natural products in United States, United Kingdom, and internationally. It operates through two segments, North America and International. The company offers infant formula; infant, toddler, and kids food; plant-based beverages and frozen desserts, such as soy, rice, oat, almond, and coconut; and condiments.

Featured Article: Growth Stocks

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HAIN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Hain Celestial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:HAIN).

Receive News & Ratings for The Hain Celestial Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Hain Celestial Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.