The Goodyear Tire & Rubber Company (NASDAQ:GT) Shares Acquired by Truist Financial Corp

Truist Financial Corp lifted its position in The Goodyear Tire & Rubber Company (NASDAQ:GT) by 218.1% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 101,037 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 69,274 shares during the quarter. Truist Financial Corp’s holdings in The Goodyear Tire & Rubber were worth $1,102,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in GT. Inspire Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in The Goodyear Tire & Rubber in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in The Goodyear Tire & Rubber during the fourth quarter worth $38,000. GABELLI & Co INVESTMENT ADVISERS INC. acquired a new position in The Goodyear Tire & Rubber during the fourth quarter worth $113,000. Cetera Investment Advisers purchased a new stake in The Goodyear Tire & Rubber in the fourth quarter valued at $115,000. Finally, Ameritas Investment Company LLC purchased a new stake in The Goodyear Tire & Rubber in the fourth quarter valued at $120,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.00% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on GT shares. Argus upgraded The Goodyear Tire & Rubber from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $16.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 16th. TheStreet upgraded The Goodyear Tire & Rubber from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Monday, March 1st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on The Goodyear Tire & Rubber from $10.00 to $12.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 20th. Morgan Stanley downgraded The Goodyear Tire & Rubber from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday. Finally, Nomura downgraded The Goodyear Tire & Rubber from a “neutral” rating to a “reduce” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $10.00 to $7.00 in a report on Monday, January 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $13.56.

NASDAQ:GT opened at $17.73 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $17.58 and a 200-day simple moving average of $12.53. The stock has a market cap of $4.17 billion, a P/E ratio of -2.43 and a beta of 2.17. The Goodyear Tire & Rubber Company has a 1 year low of $5.73 and a 1 year high of $19.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.88, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a current ratio of 1.16.

The Goodyear Tire & Rubber (NASDAQ:GT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 8th. The company reported $0.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.16 by $0.28. The business had revenue of $3.66 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.61 billion. The Goodyear Tire & Rubber had a negative return on equity of 14.22% and a negative net margin of 13.81%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 1.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.19 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that The Goodyear Tire & Rubber Company will post -2.2 EPS for the current year.

The Goodyear Tire & Rubber Company Profile

The Goodyear Tire & Rubber Company, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, distributes, and sells tires and related products and services worldwide. It offers various lines of rubber tires for automobiles, trucks, buses, aircrafts, motorcycles, earthmoving and mining equipment, farm implements, industrial equipment, and various other applications under the Goodyear, Dunlop, Kelly, Debica, Sava, Fulda, and various other Goodyear owned house brands, as well as under the private-label brands.

