The Goldman Sachs Group (NYSE:GS) Price Target Raised to $400.00

The Goldman Sachs Group (NYSE:GS) had its price target boosted by Credit Suisse Group from $395.00 to $400.00 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, Price Targets.com reports. The brokerage currently has an outperform rating on the investment management company’s stock.

A number of other brokerages have also issued reports on GS. Barclays upped their price target on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from $420.00 to $437.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Thursday. JMP Securities upped their price target on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from $338.00 to $400.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Friday, April 9th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from $360.00 to $385.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Wednesday. UBS Group lowered shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from a buy rating to a neutral rating and upped their price target for the company from $320.00 to $340.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 1st. Finally, Oppenheimer restated a buy rating and set a $449.00 price target on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group in a research note on Wednesday, February 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, fifteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $345.32.

NYSE:GS opened at $342.31 on Thursday. The Goldman Sachs Group has a 52 week low of $165.36 and a 52 week high of $356.85. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $332.87 and a 200 day moving average of $269.82. The company has a quick ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.63. The stock has a market capitalization of $118.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.42, a PEG ratio of 0.65 and a beta of 1.50.

The Goldman Sachs Group (NYSE:GS) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 13th. The investment management company reported $18.60 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $10.22 by $8.38. The Goldman Sachs Group had a net margin of 16.65% and a return on equity of 11.23%. The company had revenue of $17.70 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.74 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $3.11 earnings per share. The Goldman Sachs Group’s revenue for the quarter was up 102.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts expect that The Goldman Sachs Group will post 26.26 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 29th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 1st will be given a dividend of $1.25 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 28th. This represents a $5.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.46%. The Goldman Sachs Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 23.78%.

In other The Goldman Sachs Group news, CFO Stephen M. Scherr sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, February 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $312.61, for a total transaction of $6,252,200.00. Also, insider Laurence Stein sold 10,748 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $277.93, for a total transaction of $2,987,191.64. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 40,748 shares of company stock worth $12,371,892. 0.60% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC purchased a new position in The Goldman Sachs Group during the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. RMR Wealth Builders purchased a new position in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group in the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Danda Trouve Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group in the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. IronBridge Private Wealth LLC purchased a new position in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group in the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Finally, Cordasco Financial Network purchased a new position in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group in the first quarter worth about $33,000. 68.05% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

The Goldman Sachs Group Company Profile

The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc, a financial institution, provides range of financial services for corporations, financial institutions, governments, and individuals worldwide. It operates through four segments: Investment Banking, Global Markets, Asset Management, and Consumer & Wealth Management. The company's Investment Banking segment provides financial advisory services, including strategic advisory assignments related to mergers and acquisitions, divestitures, corporate defense activities, restructurings, and spin-offs; and middle-market lending, relationship lending, and acquisition financing, as well as transaction banking services.

