The Goldman Sachs Group Begins Coverage on Nucor (NYSE:NUE)

The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Nucor (NYSE:NUE) in a research note released on Thursday morning, Benzinga reports. The firm issued a buy rating and a $86.00 price objective on the basic materials company’s stock.

NUE has been the subject of a number of other reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Nucor from a hold rating to a strong-buy rating and set a $76.00 target price for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 10th. Credit Suisse Group upgraded shares of Nucor from a neutral rating to an outperform rating and boosted their target price for the company from $48.00 to $63.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Nucor from $60.00 to $71.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research report on Thursday, March 18th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on shares of Nucor from $63.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a market perform rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 17th. Finally, Argus raised shares of Nucor from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $85.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 25th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $63.18.

Nucor stock opened at $79.50 on Thursday. Nucor has a 1 year low of $34.72 and a 1 year high of $82.76. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $71.66 and a 200 day moving average price of $57.41. The company has a market cap of $23.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 56.38, a PEG ratio of 1.35 and a beta of 1.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 2.40 and a current ratio of 3.78.

Nucor (NYSE:NUE) last released its earnings results on Thursday, January 28th. The basic materials company reported $1.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.22 by $0.08. Nucor had a net margin of 2.15% and a return on equity of 7.21%. The firm had revenue of $5.26 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.45 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.52 earnings per share. Nucor’s revenue was up 2.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that Nucor will post 3.22 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 11th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 31st will be given a dividend of $0.405 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 30th. This represents a $1.62 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.04%. Nucor’s payout ratio is currently 37.59%.

In other news, EVP Raymond S. Napolitan, Jr. sold 6,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.66, for a total transaction of $423,960.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 136,914 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,674,343.24. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Leon J. Topalian sold 47,581 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.18, for a total transaction of $3,672,301.58. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 159,361 shares in the company, valued at $12,299,481.98. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 144,640 shares of company stock worth $10,290,639. Corporate insiders own 1.39% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its stake in shares of Nucor by 4.6% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,789,014 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $95,157,000 after buying an additional 79,061 shares during the last quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. increased its stake in shares of Nucor by 5.6% in the fourth quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 504,522 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $26,837,000 after buying an additional 26,765 shares during the last quarter. Silverleafe Capital Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Nucor in the fourth quarter worth $1,980,000. Truist Financial Corp increased its stake in shares of Nucor by 29.3% in the fourth quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 190,524 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $10,135,000 after buying an additional 43,162 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Osborne Partners Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Nucor in the fourth quarter worth $1,508,000. 75.12% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Nucor Company Profile

Nucor Corporation manufactures and sells steel and steel products. It operates through three segments: Steel Mills, Steel Products, and Raw Materials. The Steel Mills segment produces hot-rolled, cold-rolled, and galvanized sheet steel products; plate steel products; wide-flange beams, beam blanks, and H-piling and sheet piling products; bar steel products, such as blooms, billets, concrete reinforcing and merchant bars, and special bar quality products.

