The European Equity Fund, Inc. (NYSE:EEA) Short Interest Down 26.0% in March

The European Equity Fund, Inc. (NYSE:EEA) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest during the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 3,700 shares, a decline of 26.0% from the March 15th total of 5,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 13,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.3 days.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Uncommon Cents Investing LLC grew its holdings in shares of The European Equity Fund by 1.0% during the 4th quarter. Uncommon Cents Investing LLC now owns 224,643 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,336,000 after purchasing an additional 2,288 shares during the last quarter. Shaker Financial Services LLC grew its holdings in The European Equity Fund by 45.9% in the 4th quarter. Shaker Financial Services LLC now owns 154,600 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,608,000 after acquiring an additional 48,628 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in The European Equity Fund by 8.2% in the 4th quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 165,514 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,721,000 after acquiring an additional 12,611 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 50.69% of the company’s stock.

Shares of EEA stock traded down $0.02 during trading on Friday, reaching $11.16. 18,119 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 13,213. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $10.66 and its 200 day moving average is $10.19. The European Equity Fund has a 1 year low of $6.22 and a 1 year high of $11.22.

The European Equity Fund, Inc is a closed ended equity mutual fund launched by Deutsche Investment Management Americas Inc The fund is managed by Deutsche Asset Management International GmbH. It invests in the public equity markets of Europe. The fund seeks to invest in the stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.

