The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. (NYSE:EL) Shares Acquired by Veriti Management LLC

Veriti Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. (NYSE:EL) by 8.2% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,986 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 151 shares during the quarter. Veriti Management LLC’s holdings in The Estée Lauder Companies were worth $578,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of EL. Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of The Estée Lauder Companies during the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Concord Wealth Partners purchased a new stake in shares of The Estée Lauder Companies during the fourth quarter worth approximately $26,000. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC purchased a new stake in shares of The Estée Lauder Companies during the fourth quarter worth approximately $27,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of The Estée Lauder Companies during the fourth quarter worth approximately $28,000. Finally, BDO Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of The Estée Lauder Companies by 366.7% during the fourth quarter. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 112 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 88 shares during the period. 54.98% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other The Estée Lauder Companies news, Director Irvine O. Hockaday, Jr. sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $295.55, for a total value of $886,650.00. Also, insider Cedric Prouve sold 22,439 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $296.05, for a total value of $6,643,065.95. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 255,929 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $75,767,780.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 2,149,073 shares of company stock valued at $608,055,929. Corporate insiders own 13.95% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE EL opened at $312.29 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 1.85 and a quick ratio of 1.39. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $291.36 and a 200 day moving average price of $259.36. The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. has a 1-year low of $156.31 and a 1-year high of $310.05. The company has a market cap of $113.29 billion, a PE ratio of 190.42, a P/E/G ratio of 3.76 and a beta of 0.87.

The Estée Lauder Companies (NYSE:EL) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 4th. The company reported $2.61 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.69 by $0.92. The Estée Lauder Companies had a return on equity of 32.72% and a net margin of 4.38%. The firm had revenue of $4.85 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.49 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.11 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.0% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. will post 5.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 15th. Investors of record on Friday, February 26th were issued a dividend of $0.53 per share. This represents a $2.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.68%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 25th. The Estée Lauder Companies’s dividend payout ratio is presently 51.46%.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on EL. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell upped their target price on shares of The Estée Lauder Companies from $239.00 to $258.00 in a research note on Monday, December 28th. DA Davidson upped their target price on shares of The Estée Lauder Companies from $320.00 to $348.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 2nd. Smith Barney Citigroup upped their target price on shares of The Estée Lauder Companies from $239.00 to $258.00 in a research note on Monday, December 28th. Argus increased their price target on shares of The Estée Lauder Companies from $320.00 to $340.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 13th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of The Estée Lauder Companies from $312.00 to $331.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, March 1st. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $288.18.

The Estée Lauder Companies Profile

The EstÃ©e Lauder Companies Inc manufactures and markets skin care, makeup, fragrance, and hair care products. The company offers a range of skin care products, including moisturizers, serums, cleansers, toners, body care, exfoliators, acne care and oil correctors, facial masks, cleansing devices, and sun care products; and makeup products, such as lipsticks, lip glosses, mascaras, foundations, eyeshadows, nail polishes, and powders, as well as compacts, brushes, and other makeup tools.

