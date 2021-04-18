The Clorox Company (NYSE:CLX) Plans Quarterly Dividend of $1.11

The Clorox Company (NYSE:CLX) announced a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, February 9th, RTT News reports. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, April 21st will be given a dividend of 1.11 per share on Friday, May 7th. This represents a $4.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.33%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, April 20th.

The Clorox has increased its dividend payment by 32.3% over the last three years and has raised its dividend annually for the last 45 consecutive years. The Clorox has a dividend payout ratio of 53.0% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities research analysts expect The Clorox to earn $8.00 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $4.44 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 55.5%.

Get The Clorox alerts:

CLX stock opened at $190.73 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.12, a current ratio of 1.41 and a quick ratio of 1.06. The company’s 50-day moving average is $188.25 and its 200-day moving average is $199.35. The stock has a market capitalization of $23.99 billion, a PE ratio of 21.24, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.39 and a beta of 0.21. The Clorox has a 1 year low of $176.73 and a 1 year high of $239.87.

The Clorox (NYSE:CLX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 3rd. The company reported $2.03 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.78 by $0.25. The Clorox had a return on equity of 132.72% and a net margin of 16.14%. The business had revenue of $1.84 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.75 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.46 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 27.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts anticipate that The Clorox will post 8.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other The Clorox news, CFO Kevin B. Jacobsen sold 35,176 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $215.00, for a total value of $7,562,840.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 26,491 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,695,565. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, COO Eric H. Reynolds sold 3,147 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $214.07, for a total transaction of $673,678.29. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 16,997 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,638,547.79. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 1.09% of the company’s stock.

CLX has been the subject of several research reports. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of The Clorox from $190.00 to $182.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 14th. Wells Fargo & Company restated a “buy” rating and issued a $240.00 target price on shares of The Clorox in a report on Wednesday, February 10th. Bank of America cut their price target on The Clorox from $245.00 to $235.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 22nd. Sanford C. Bernstein initiated coverage on The Clorox in a report on Tuesday, January 19th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $206.00 target price on the stock. Finally, DA Davidson restated a “neutral” rating and set a $189.00 price target on shares of The Clorox in a report on Wednesday, March 24th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $214.35.

The Clorox Company Profile

The Clorox Company manufactures and markets consumer and professional products worldwide. It operates through four segments: Health and Wellness, Household, Lifestyle, and International. The company offers laundry additives, including bleach products under the Clorox brand, as well as Clorox 2 stain fighter and color booster; home care products primarily under the Clorox, Scentiva, Formula 409, Liquid-Plumr, Pine-Sol, S.O.S, and Tilex brands; naturally derived products under the Green Works brand; professional cleaning, disinfecting, and food service products under the CloroxPro, Clorox Healthcare, and Clorox Total 360 brands; professional food service products under the Hidden Valley brand; and vitamins, minerals, and supplement products under the RenewLife, Rainbow Light, Natural Vitality, NeoCell, and Stop Aging Now brands.

Featured Article: What Does Beta Mean In Stock Selection?

Receive News & Ratings for The Clorox Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Clorox and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.