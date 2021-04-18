The Clorox Company (NYSE:CLX) Plans Quarterly Dividend of $1.11

The Clorox Company (NYSE:CLX) announced a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, February 9th, RTT News reports. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, April 21st will be given a dividend of 1.11 per share on Friday, May 7th. This represents a $4.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.33%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, April 20th.
The Clorox has increased its dividend payment by 32.3% over the last three years and has raised its dividend annually for the last 45 consecutive years. The Clorox has a dividend payout ratio of 53.0% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities research analysts expect The Clorox to earn $8.00 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $4.44 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 55.5%.
CLX stock opened at $190.73 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.12, a current ratio of 1.41 and a quick ratio of 1.06. The company’s 50-day moving average is $188.25 and its 200-day moving average is $199.35. The stock has a market capitalization of $23.99 billion, a PE ratio of 21.24, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.39 and a beta of 0.21. The Clorox has a 1 year low of $176.73 and a 1 year high of $239.87.
In other The Clorox news, CFO Kevin B. Jacobsen sold 35,176 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $215.00, for a total value of $7,562,840.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 26,491 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,695,565. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, COO Eric H. Reynolds sold 3,147 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $214.07, for a total transaction of $673,678.29. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 16,997 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,638,547.79. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 1.09% of the company’s stock.
CLX has been the subject of several research reports. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of The Clorox from $190.00 to $182.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 14th. Wells Fargo & Company restated a “buy” rating and issued a $240.00 target price on shares of The Clorox in a report on Wednesday, February 10th. Bank of America cut their price target on The Clorox from $245.00 to $235.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 22nd. Sanford C. Bernstein initiated coverage on The Clorox in a report on Tuesday, January 19th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $206.00 target price on the stock. Finally, DA Davidson restated a “neutral” rating and set a $189.00 price target on shares of The Clorox in a report on Wednesday, March 24th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $214.35.
The Clorox Company Profile
The Clorox Company manufactures and markets consumer and professional products worldwide. It operates through four segments: Health and Wellness, Household, Lifestyle, and International. The company offers laundry additives, including bleach products under the Clorox brand, as well as Clorox 2 stain fighter and color booster; home care products primarily under the Clorox, Scentiva, Formula 409, Liquid-Plumr, Pine-Sol, S.O.S, and Tilex brands; naturally derived products under the Green Works brand; professional cleaning, disinfecting, and food service products under the CloroxPro, Clorox Healthcare, and Clorox Total 360 brands; professional food service products under the Hidden Valley brand; and vitamins, minerals, and supplement products under the RenewLife, Rainbow Light, Natural Vitality, NeoCell, and Stop Aging Now brands.
