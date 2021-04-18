The Charles Schwab (NYSE:SCHW) Lifted to “Market Outperform” at JMP Securities

JMP Securities upgraded shares of The Charles Schwab (NYSE:SCHW) from a market perform rating to a market outperform rating in a research note released on Thursday morning, Analyst Price Targets reports. JMP Securities currently has $80.00 price objective on the financial services provider’s stock.

Several other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on SCHW. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on The Charles Schwab from $76.00 to $83.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Wednesday, March 31st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on The Charles Schwab from $79.00 to $81.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Thursday. Zacks Investment Research raised The Charles Schwab from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $72.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 6th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on The Charles Schwab from $60.00 to $61.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Thursday, February 4th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on The Charles Schwab from $60.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 20th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $67.41.

SCHW opened at $64.74 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 0.28 and a quick ratio of 0.28. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $65.58 and a 200-day simple moving average of $53.70. The stock has a market capitalization of $116.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.97 and a beta of 1.17. The Charles Schwab has a 12 month low of $31.63 and a 12 month high of $68.89.

The Charles Schwab (NYSE:SCHW) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 14th. The financial services provider reported $0.84 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.82 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $4.72 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.35 billion. The Charles Schwab had a return on equity of 13.52% and a net margin of 29.80%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 80.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.62 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that The Charles Schwab will post 2.39 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 26th. Investors of record on Friday, February 12th were issued a $0.18 dividend. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.11%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 11th. The Charles Schwab’s dividend payout ratio is currently 26.47%.

In related news, CFO Peter B. Crawford sold 3,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.00, for a total value of $238,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 798 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $54,264. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Jonathan M. Craig sold 2,241 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.94, for a total value of $152,253.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 1,342,137 shares of company stock valued at $79,336,316. 10.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of SCHW. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its holdings in shares of The Charles Schwab by 93.3% during the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 85,073,735 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,509,640,000 after purchasing an additional 41,059,393 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of The Charles Schwab during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $749,957,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in shares of The Charles Schwab by 39.1% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 37,431,291 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,985,358,000 after purchasing an additional 10,530,658 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of The Charles Schwab by 5.9% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 102,465,246 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $5,434,757,000 after purchasing an additional 5,701,750 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Janus Henderson Group PLC grew its holdings in shares of The Charles Schwab by 805.4% during the fourth quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 4,752,556 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $252,074,000 after purchasing an additional 4,227,648 shares during the last quarter. 77.47% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

The Charles Schwab Company Profile

The Charles Schwab Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides wealth management, securities brokerage, banking, asset management, custody, and financial advisory services. The company operates in two segments, Investor Services and Advisor Services. The Investor Services segment provides retail brokerage and banking services, retirement plan services, and other corporate brokerage services; equity compensation plan sponsors full-service recordkeeping for stock plans, stock options, restricted stock, performance shares, and stock appreciation rights; and retail investor, retirement plan, and mutual fund clearing services.

