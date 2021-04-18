The Boeing (NYSE:BA) Price Target Raised to $233.00 at Credit Suisse Group

The Boeing (NYSE:BA) had its price target upped by Credit Suisse Group from $193.00 to $233.00 in a report published on Thursday, Price Targets.com reports. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the aircraft producer’s stock.

Other equities analysts also recently issued reports about the company. The Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a buy rating and issued a $305.00 price target on shares of The Boeing in a research note on Wednesday. Benchmark dropped their target price on The Boeing from $290.00 to $270.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 19th. Sanford C. Bernstein cut The Boeing from a market perform rating to an underperform rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $221.00 to $199.00 in a report on Monday, January 4th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on The Boeing from $250.00 to $274.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Monday, March 22nd. Finally, Berenberg Bank set a $215.00 price objective on shares of The Boeing and gave the stock a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 20th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $230.92.

Shares of NYSE BA opened at $248.18 on Thursday. The Boeing has a 12-month low of $113.89 and a 12-month high of $278.57. The stock has a market cap of $144.69 billion, a P/E ratio of -31.46, a PEG ratio of 101.91 and a beta of 1.65. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $245.17 and its 200-day simple moving average is $209.74.

The Boeing (NYSE:BA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 26th. The aircraft producer reported ($15.25) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.78) by ($13.47). The business had revenue of $15.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $15.36 billion. The firm’s revenue was down 14.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($2.33) earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that The Boeing will post -9.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Theodore Colbert III sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $200.80, for a total value of $1,004,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 49,846 shares in the company, valued at $10,009,076.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Timothy John Keating sold 21,737 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $202.15, for a total transaction of $4,394,134.55. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 101,817 shares in the company, valued at approximately $20,582,306.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.16% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC grew its stake in shares of The Boeing by 24.7% during the 1st quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 10,712 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $2,729,000 after purchasing an additional 2,121 shares during the period. Country Trust Bank raised its holdings in shares of The Boeing by 29.1% during the 1st quarter. Country Trust Bank now owns 887 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $226,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc raised its holdings in shares of The Boeing by 3.4% during the 1st quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 9,247 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $2,355,000 after acquiring an additional 307 shares in the last quarter. New England Research & Management Inc. raised its holdings in The Boeing by 234.4% during the 1st quarter. New England Research & Management Inc. now owns 4,765 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $1,214,000 after buying an additional 3,340 shares during the period. Finally, Burns J W & Co. Inc. NY raised its holdings in The Boeing by 10.9% during the 1st quarter. Burns J W & Co. Inc. NY now owns 13,717 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $3,494,000 after buying an additional 1,347 shares during the period. 51.41% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

The Boeing Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, sales, services, and supports commercial jetliners, military aircraft, satellites, missile defense, human space flight and launch systems, and services worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Commercial Airplanes; Defense, Space & Security; Global Services; and Boeing Capital.

