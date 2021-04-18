The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) Shares Bought by FDx Advisors Inc.

FDx Advisors Inc. raised its position in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) by 4.1% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 7,675 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock after buying an additional 301 shares during the quarter. FDx Advisors Inc.’s holdings in The Boeing were worth $1,955,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. DB Wealth Management Group LLC acquired a new position in The Boeing in the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. Intelligence Driven Advisers LLC purchased a new stake in shares of The Boeing during the 4th quarter worth $209,000. Albion Financial Group UT purchased a new stake in shares of The Boeing during the 4th quarter worth $30,000. Cowa LLC purchased a new stake in shares of The Boeing during the 4th quarter worth $32,000. Finally, Kathmere Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of The Boeing by 188.7% during the 4th quarter. Kathmere Capital Management LLC now owns 153 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. 51.41% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts have commented on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group restated a “buy” rating and set a $305.00 target price on shares of The Boeing in a research report on Wednesday. Susquehanna Bancshares boosted their target price on shares of The Boeing from $250.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research report on Friday, March 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of The Boeing from $230.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Benchmark decreased their price objective on shares of The Boeing from $290.00 to $270.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 19th. Finally, Susquehanna boosted their price objective on shares of The Boeing from $250.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 25th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $230.92.

In other news, EVP Timothy John Keating sold 21,737 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $202.15, for a total transaction of $4,394,134.55. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 101,817 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $20,582,306.55. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, CEO Theodore Colbert III sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $200.80, for a total transaction of $1,004,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 49,846 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,009,076.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Corporate insiders own 0.16% of the company’s stock.

NYSE BA opened at $248.18 on Friday. The Boeing Company has a 12 month low of $113.89 and a 12 month high of $278.57. The company has a 50-day moving average of $245.17 and a 200-day moving average of $209.74. The company has a market cap of $144.69 billion, a P/E ratio of -31.46, a P/E/G ratio of 101.91 and a beta of 1.65.

The Boeing (NYSE:BA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 26th. The aircraft producer reported ($15.25) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.78) by ($13.47). The firm had revenue of $15.30 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $15.36 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($2.33) earnings per share. The Boeing’s revenue was down 14.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that The Boeing Company will post -9.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The Boeing Company Profile

The Boeing Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, sales, services, and supports commercial jetliners, military aircraft, satellites, missile defense, human space flight and launch systems, and services worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Commercial Airplanes; Defense, Space & Security; Global Services; and Boeing Capital.

