The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) Shares Acquired by UMB Bank N A MO

UMB Bank N A MO lifted its stake in shares of The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) by 175.9% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 115,732 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock after purchasing an additional 73,780 shares during the quarter. UMB Bank N A MO’s holdings in The Boeing were worth $29,479,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in BA. United Bank raised its position in shares of The Boeing by 2.0% during the 3rd quarter. United Bank now owns 4,761 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $787,000 after purchasing an additional 95 shares during the period. AQR Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in The Boeing in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $477,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in The Boeing in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $1,634,000. IHT Wealth Management LLC increased its position in The Boeing by 17.4% in the 3rd quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC now owns 22,571 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $3,730,000 after acquiring an additional 3,342 shares during the period. Finally, Kingsview Wealth Management LLC increased its position in The Boeing by 29.2% in the 3rd quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC now owns 7,902 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $1,306,000 after acquiring an additional 1,785 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 51.41% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently commented on BA shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on The Boeing from $230.00 to $260.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Canaccord Genuity upgraded The Boeing from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the company from $200.00 to $275.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 11th. UBS Group restated a “buy” rating and issued a $285.00 target price on shares of The Boeing in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. Zacks Investment Research cut The Boeing from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $215.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, January 5th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $305.00 price target on shares of The Boeing in a research report on Wednesday. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $230.92.

In other news, EVP Timothy John Keating sold 21,737 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $202.15, for a total value of $4,394,134.55. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 101,817 shares in the company, valued at approximately $20,582,306.55. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Also, CEO Theodore Colbert III sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $200.80, for a total value of $1,004,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 49,846 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,009,076.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 0.16% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

BA opened at $248.18 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $144.69 billion, a PE ratio of -31.46, a P/E/G ratio of 101.91 and a beta of 1.65. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $245.17 and a 200-day simple moving average of $209.74. The Boeing Company has a fifty-two week low of $113.89 and a fifty-two week high of $278.57.

The Boeing (NYSE:BA) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 26th. The aircraft producer reported ($15.25) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.78) by ($13.47). The company had revenue of $15.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $15.36 billion. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 14.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($2.33) earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that The Boeing Company will post -9.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The Boeing Company Profile

The Boeing Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, sales, services, and supports commercial jetliners, military aircraft, satellites, missile defense, human space flight and launch systems, and services worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Commercial Airplanes; Defense, Space & Security; Global Services; and Boeing Capital.

