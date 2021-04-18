The Bank of New York Mellon Co. (NYSE:BK) Shares Acquired by Strategic Investment Advisors MI

Strategic Investment Advisors MI increased its position in shares of The Bank of New York Mellon Co. (NYSE:BK) by 35.0% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 10,099 shares of the bank’s stock after buying an additional 2,619 shares during the period. Strategic Investment Advisors MI’s holdings in The Bank of New York Mellon were worth $478,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BK. Bronte Capital Management Pty Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of The Bank of New York Mellon during the third quarter worth about $16,839,000. Wealth Alliance raised its stake in The Bank of New York Mellon by 15.2% in the 3rd quarter. Wealth Alliance now owns 9,738 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $334,000 after purchasing an additional 1,282 shares during the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lifted its holdings in The Bank of New York Mellon by 2.3% in the 3rd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 1,686,815 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $57,967,000 after purchasing an additional 37,338 shares in the last quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC boosted its stake in The Bank of New York Mellon by 15.7% during the 3rd quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 641,951 shares of the bank’s stock worth $22,045,000 after purchasing an additional 87,311 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jeppson Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in The Bank of New York Mellon during the 3rd quarter valued at about $99,000. 82.27% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

BK opened at $46.07 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $46.34 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $41.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 0.65 and a quick ratio of 0.65. The company has a market capitalization of $40.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 1.07. The Bank of New York Mellon Co. has a 1-year low of $31.24 and a 1-year high of $49.13.

The Bank of New York Mellon (NYSE:BK) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 16th. The bank reported $0.97 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.87 by $0.10. The Bank of New York Mellon had a return on equity of 9.89% and a net margin of 23.09%. The company had revenue of $3.92 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.83 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.05 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 4.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that The Bank of New York Mellon Co. will post 3.96 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 11th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, April 28th will be issued a $0.31 dividend. This represents a $1.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.69%. The Bank of New York Mellon’s payout ratio is 30.85%.

A number of analysts have issued reports on BK shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on The Bank of New York Mellon from $50.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 9th. Bank of America upgraded The Bank of New York Mellon from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $43.00 to $50.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 30th. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on The Bank of New York Mellon from $51.00 to $50.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 21st. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on The Bank of New York Mellon from $40.00 to $47.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, January 11th. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell upgraded The Bank of New York Mellon from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $44.00 to $57.00 in a research note on Monday, January 11th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $49.40.

The Bank of New York Mellon Company Profile

The Bank of New York Mellon Corp. is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services. It operates through the Investment Services and Investment Management segments. The Investment Services segment includes institutional trust and custody fees, broker-dealer services, corporate trust, depositary receipts, and foreign exchange.

