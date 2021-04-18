The AZEK Company Inc. (NYSE:AZEK) CEO Jesse G. Singh Sells 2,000 Shares

The AZEK Company Inc. (NYSE:AZEK) CEO Jesse G. Singh sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.92, for a total value of $95,840.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website.

Shares of AZEK stock opened at $48.61 on Friday. The AZEK Company Inc. has a 12-month low of $26.35 and a 12-month high of $48.79. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.52 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 82.39. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $44.02 and a 200 day simple moving average of $39.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 3.42 and a quick ratio of 2.38.

The AZEK (NYSE:AZEK) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 10th. The company reported $0.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.11 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $212.28 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $211.60 million. On average, equities analysts anticipate that The AZEK Company Inc. will post 0.77 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms recently commented on AZEK. Loop Capital began coverage on The AZEK in a research note on Wednesday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $52.00 price target on the stock. B. Riley upped their price objective on The AZEK from $48.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 12th. BMO Capital Markets started coverage on The AZEK in a research note on Wednesday, January 13th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $48.00 price objective on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on The AZEK from $43.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 26th. Finally, Citigroup upped their price objective on The AZEK from $42.00 to $47.00 in a research note on Friday, February 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $43.39.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. American International Group Inc. grew its holdings in The AZEK by 74.0% in the 4th quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 1,058 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 450 shares in the last quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co acquired a new stake in The AZEK in the fourth quarter worth approximately $26,000. Signaturefd LLC acquired a new stake in The AZEK in the fourth quarter worth approximately $27,000. Nvwm LLC acquired a new stake in The AZEK in the third quarter worth approximately $36,000. Finally, Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC lifted its position in The AZEK by 14.1% in the fourth quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 8,743 shares of the company’s stock worth $336,000 after purchasing an additional 1,081 shares during the period. 94.35% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About The AZEK

The AZEK Company Inc engages in designing, manufacturing, and selling building products for residential, commercial, and industrial markets in the United States. The operates in two segments, Residential and Commercial. Its products include trims, decks, porches, moldings, railings, pavers, and bathroom and locker systems, as well as extruded plastic sheet products and other non-fabricated products for special applications in industrial markets.

