TFF Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:TFFP) Short Interest Up 43.6% in March

TFF Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:TFFP) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 438,500 shares, an increase of 43.6% from the March 15th total of 305,300 shares. Currently, 2.3% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 389,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.1 days.

In related news, Director Robert S. Mills sold 55,100 shares of TFF Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.56, for a total value of $1,077,756.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 71,080 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,390,324.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Stephen Rocamboli sold 20,006 shares of TFF Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.85, for a total transaction of $337,101.10. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 30,478 shares in the company, valued at approximately $513,554.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 845,106 shares of company stock worth $12,362,107. Insiders own 10.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Hudson Bay Capital Management LP purchased a new position in TFF Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter worth $7,160,000. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in TFF Pharmaceuticals by 10.1% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 279,846 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,008,000 after buying an additional 25,637 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC purchased a new stake in TFF Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter valued at about $763,000. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in TFF Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter valued at about $699,000. Finally, Citigroup Inc. boosted its position in TFF Pharmaceuticals by 3,820.7% during the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 21,564 shares of the company’s stock valued at $309,000 after buying an additional 21,014 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 24.28% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:TFFP opened at $12.07 on Friday. TFF Pharmaceuticals has a 52-week low of $4.20 and a 52-week high of $21.14. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $14.43 and a 200 day moving average of $15.68. The firm has a market capitalization of $279.30 million, a PE ratio of -4.57 and a beta of 2.47.

TFF Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:TFFP) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, March 10th. The company reported ($0.26) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.23) by ($0.03). Equities analysts predict that TFF Pharmaceuticals will post -0.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on TFFP shares. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of TFF Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 10th. HC Wainwright boosted their price target on shares of TFF Pharmaceuticals from $31.00 to $37.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 11th. B. Riley restated a “buy” rating and set a $36.00 price target on shares of TFF Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Monday, February 1st. Finally, Roth Capital boosted their price target on shares of TFF Pharmaceuticals from $23.00 to $27.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $26.60.

TFF Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

TFF Pharmaceuticals, Inc, an early-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing drug products based on its patented Thin Film Freezing, or TFF, technology platform in the United States and Australia. It intends to initially focus on the development of inhaled dry powder drugs for the treatment of pulmonary diseases and conditions.

