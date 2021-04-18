Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN) Stake Cut by Gateway Investment Advisers LLC

Gateway Investment Advisers LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN) by 4.2% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 330,682 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 14,662 shares during the quarter. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC’s holdings in Texas Instruments were worth $62,496,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of TXN. Delta Asset Management LLC TN raised its position in shares of Texas Instruments by 198.2% during the 4th quarter. Delta Asset Management LLC TN now owns 170 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 113 shares during the period. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. bought a new position in Texas Instruments during the 4th quarter worth $30,000. TRU Independence Asset Management 2 LLC acquired a new stake in Texas Instruments in the fourth quarter worth $30,000. Encompass Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Texas Instruments in the fourth quarter worth $30,000. Finally, Retirement Group LLC bought a new stake in Texas Instruments in the fourth quarter valued at $31,000. 83.12% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on TXN. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $200.00 price objective on shares of Texas Instruments in a research report on Friday, February 5th. Mizuho increased their price objective on Texas Instruments from $162.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 27th. Rosenblatt Securities lifted their target price on Texas Instruments from $175.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 27th. Summit Insights upgraded Texas Instruments from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 27th. Finally, Cascend Securities lifted their price objective on shares of Texas Instruments from $190.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 16th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company. Texas Instruments presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $172.46.

In other news, CEO Richard K. Templeton sold 112,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $166.13, for a total value of $18,689,625.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 579,059 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $96,199,071.67. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Also, VP Haren Julie Van sold 23,733 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $169.73, for a total transaction of $4,028,202.09. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 23,781 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,036,349.13. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 544,325 shares of company stock worth $92,809,465. Corporate insiders own 0.73% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ TXN opened at $191.93 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 3.29, a current ratio of 4.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75. Texas Instruments Incorporated has a 12 month low of $105.45 and a 12 month high of $197.58. The company has a market cap of $176.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.28, a P/E/G ratio of 3.10 and a beta of 1.06. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $181.05 and a 200-day simple moving average of $166.40.

Texas Instruments (NASDAQ:TXN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 25th. The semiconductor company reported $1.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.34 by $0.30. The firm had revenue of $4.08 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.61 billion. Texas Instruments had a return on equity of 61.05% and a net margin of 36.24%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.11 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Texas Instruments Incorporated will post 5.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 8th. Investors of record on Monday, February 1st were paid a $1.02 dividend. This represents a $4.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.13%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, January 29th. Texas Instruments’s dividend payout ratio is 77.86%.

Texas Instruments Incorporated designs, manufactures, and sells semiconductors to electronics designers and manufacturers worldwide. It operates in two segments, Analog and Embedded Processing. The Analog segment offers power products to manage power requirements in various levels using battery management solutions, DC/DC switching regulators, AC/DC and isolated controllers and converters, power switches, linear regulators, voltage supervisors, voltage references, and lighting products.

