Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN) Shares Sold by Signature Wealth Management Group

Signature Wealth Management Group cut its stake in Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN) by 16.8% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 14,618 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 2,962 shares during the quarter. Signature Wealth Management Group’s holdings in Texas Instruments were worth $2,763,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Delta Asset Management LLC TN increased its position in shares of Texas Instruments by 198.2% during the 4th quarter. Delta Asset Management LLC TN now owns 170 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 113 shares during the last quarter. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. acquired a new stake in shares of Texas Instruments during the 4th quarter worth about $30,000. TRU Independence Asset Management 2 LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Texas Instruments during the 4th quarter worth about $30,000. Curi Capital acquired a new stake in shares of Texas Instruments during the 4th quarter worth about $30,000. Finally, Encompass Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Texas Instruments during the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. 83.12% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on TXN shares. Oppenheimer raised their target price on Texas Instruments from $185.00 to $220.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday. Cascend Securities raised their target price on Texas Instruments from $190.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 16th. Jefferies Financial Group raised their target price on Texas Instruments from $185.00 to $206.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 27th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on Texas Instruments from $150.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 27th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on Texas Instruments from $170.00 to $190.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $172.46.

TXN stock traded down $1.24 during trading on Friday, hitting $191.93. 5,792,893 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,785,068. The stock has a market capitalization of $176.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.28, a PEG ratio of 3.10 and a beta of 1.06. Texas Instruments Incorporated has a 52-week low of $105.45 and a 52-week high of $197.58. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $181.05 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $166.40. The company has a current ratio of 4.24, a quick ratio of 3.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75.

Texas Instruments (NASDAQ:TXN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 25th. The semiconductor company reported $1.64 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.34 by $0.30. The company had revenue of $4.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.61 billion. Texas Instruments had a return on equity of 61.05% and a net margin of 36.24%. The firm’s revenue was up 21.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.11 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Texas Instruments Incorporated will post 5.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 8th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 1st were given a dividend of $1.02 per share. This represents a $4.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.13%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, January 29th. Texas Instruments’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 77.86%.

In other Texas Instruments news, VP Darla H. Whitaker sold 30,658 shares of Texas Instruments stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $177.41, for a total transaction of $5,439,035.78. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 73,304 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,004,862.64. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Mark A. Blinn sold 4,703 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $165.25, for a total value of $777,170.75. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 12,491 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,064,137.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 544,325 shares of company stock worth $92,809,465. 0.73% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Texas Instruments Profile

Texas Instruments Incorporated designs, manufactures, and sells semiconductors to electronics designers and manufacturers worldwide. It operates in two segments, Analog and Embedded Processing. The Analog segment offers power products to manage power requirements in various levels using battery management solutions, DC/DC switching regulators, AC/DC and isolated controllers and converters, power switches, linear regulators, voltage supervisors, voltage references, and lighting products.

