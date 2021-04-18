Tether (USDT) Price Tops $1.00

Tether (CURRENCY:USDT) traded 0.2% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 8:00 AM Eastern on April 18th. One Tether coin can currently be bought for approximately $1.00 or 0.00001846 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Tether has a market cap of $48.07 billion and $214.39 billion worth of Tether was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, Tether has traded down 0% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Tether alerts:

XRP (XRP) traded down 23.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.21 or 0.00002238 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 24.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $35.20 or 0.00064977 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 16.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $150.67 or 0.00278156 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 14.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.29 or 0.00004224 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded down 18.1% against the dollar and now trades at $382.13 or 0.00705444 BTC.

THORChain (RUNE) traded 8.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $13.88 or 0.00025628 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 10.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $54,495.25 or 1.00604009 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded down 12% against the dollar and now trades at $457.64 or 0.00844853 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $101.43 or 0.00187250 BTC.

Tether Coin Profile

Tether’s genesis date was October 6th, 2014. Tether’s total supply is 49,866,290,994 coins and its circulating supply is 48,075,190,515 coins. Tether’s official Twitter account is @Tether_to and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Tether is tether.to

According to CryptoCompare, “USDT is a cryptocurrency asset issued on the Bitcoin blockchain via the Omni Layer Protocol. Each USDT unit is backed by traditional currency and cash equivalents held in the reserves of the Tether Limited and can be redeemed for 1 USD through the Tether Platform. USDT can be transferred, stored, spent, just like bitcoins or any other cryptocurrency. USDT and other Tether currencies were created to facilitate the transfer of national currencies, to provide users with a stable alternative to Bitcoin and to provide an alternative for exchange and wallet audits which are currently unreliable. USDT provides an alternative to Proof of Solvency methods by introducing a Proof of Reserves Process according to its whitepaper. In the Tether Proof of Reserves system, the amount of USDT in circulations can be easily checked on the Bitcoin blockchain via the tools provided at Omnichest.info, while the corresponding total amount of USD held reserves is proved by publishing the bank balance and undergoing periodic audits by professionals (not publicly auditable yet). “

Buying and Selling Tether

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Tether directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Tether should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Tether using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Tether Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Tether and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.