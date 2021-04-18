Terreno Realty (NYSE:TRNO) Rating Lowered to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Terreno Realty (NYSE:TRNO) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report released on Thursday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Terreno Realty Corporation is an internally managed real estate investment trust (REIT) focused on acquiring industrial real estate located in major coastal U.S. markets. The Company’s main focus is on markets in Los Angeles Area; Northern New Jersey/New York City; San Francisco Bay Area; Seattle Area; Miami Area; and Washington, D.C./Baltimore. Terreno Realty Corporation focuses on investing in several types of industrial real estate, including warehouse/distribution, flex (including light manufacturing, and research and development) and trans-shipment. The Company will target functional buildings in infill locations that may be shared by multiple tenants and that cater to customer demand within the various submarkets, in which it operates. The Company will utilize local third-party property managers for day-to-day property management. Terreno Realty Corporationy will make all operating and leasing decisions on its properties. “

Separately, Jefferies Financial Group upgraded Terreno Realty from a hold rating to a buy rating and raised their target price for the company from $64.00 to $68.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 13th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. Terreno Realty has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $66.29.

NYSE TRNO opened at $61.59 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 5.32, a quick ratio of 5.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $57.96 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $58.13. Terreno Realty has a 52 week low of $44.53 and a 52 week high of $64.24. The stock has a market cap of $4.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 51.76 and a beta of 0.54.

Terreno Realty (NYSE:TRNO) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 10th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.19 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.37 by ($0.18). The business had revenue of $48.88 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $47.73 million. Terreno Realty had a return on equity of 5.20% and a net margin of 44.26%. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Terreno Realty will post 1.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 9th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 26th were given a dividend of $0.29 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 25th. This represents a $1.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.88%. Terreno Realty’s dividend payout ratio is currently 84.06%.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Terreno Realty by 6.8% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,835,890 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $399,967,000 after acquiring an additional 435,011 shares in the last quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group raised its position in shares of Terreno Realty by 7.2% in the fourth quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 1,477,061 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $86,423,000 after buying an additional 99,393 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in shares of Terreno Realty by 5.7% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,329,788 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $77,804,000 after buying an additional 71,353 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Terreno Realty in the fourth quarter worth $42,726,000. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Terreno Realty by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 725,326 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $42,439,000 after buying an additional 3,926 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.86% of the company’s stock.

About Terreno Realty

Terreno Realty Corporation and together with its subsidiaries, the ÂCompanyÂ) acquires, owns and operates industrial real estate in six major coastal U.S. markets: Los Angeles, Northern New Jersey/New York City, San Francisco Bay Area, Seattle, Miami, and Washington, DC All square feet, acres, occupancy and number of properties disclosed in these condensed notes to the consolidated financial statements are unaudited.

