Terra Trading Down 12.3% This Week (LUNA)

Terra (CURRENCY:LUNA) traded 12.9% lower against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on April 18th. During the last seven days, Terra has traded 12.3% lower against the dollar. Terra has a market cap of $5.06 billion and approximately $509.90 million worth of Terra was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Terra coin can now be bought for about $13.34 or 0.00024009 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Tezos (XTZ) traded 13% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.17 or 0.00011100 BTC.

Dimension Chain (EON) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.35 or 0.00001074 BTC.

Umbrella Network (UMB) traded 19.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.91 or 0.00001636 BTC.

Adshares (ADS) traded down 7.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00000393 BTC.

Apex (CPX) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0057 or 0.00000012 BTC.

Golos Blockchain (GLS) traded 3.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0028 or 0.00000005 BTC.

Luna Coin (LUNA) traded 74.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0050 or 0.00000009 BTC.

Xeonbit Token (XNS) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0137 or 0.00000025 BTC.

The Smokehouse (SMOKE) traded down 6.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0290 or 0.00000052 BTC.

Crypxie (CPX) traded 8.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.22 or 0.00009398 BTC.

Terra Coin Profile

Terra (LUNA) uses the hashing algorithm. It launched on September 10th, 2018. Terra’s total supply is 960,047,725 coins and its circulating supply is 379,529,878 coins. The official website for Terra is terra.money . Terra’s official Twitter account is @terra_money . The official message board for Terra is medium.com/terra-money

According to CryptoCompare, “Terra aims to build a new financial infrastructure that works better for everyone. The network is powered by a family of stablecoins, each pegged to major fiat currencies all algorithmically stabilized by Terra’s native token, Luna. Terra’s mission is to set money free by building open financial infrastructure. Luna, as the native staking asset from which the family of Terra stablecoins derives their stability, utility, and value, acts both as collateral for the entire Terra economy and as a staking token that secures the PoS network. Luna can be held and traded like a normal crypto asset, but can also be staked to accrue rewards in the network generated from transaction fees. Luna can also be used to make and vote on governance proposals. The family of Terra stablecoins is designed to achieve stability through consistent mining rewards with a contracting and expanding money supply. For example, if the system has detected that the price of a Terra currency has deviated from its peg, it applies pressure to normalize the price. Currently, the family of Terra stablecoins includes: KRT (Terra stablecoin pegged to Korean Won), UST (Terra stablecoin pegged to US Dollar), MNT (Terra stablecoin pegged to Mongolian Togrog), SDR (Terra stablecoin pegged to IMF SDR), with more being added in the future. “

Buying and Selling Terra

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Terra directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Terra should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Terra using one of the exchanges listed above.

