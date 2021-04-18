Terna – Rete Elettrica Nazionale Società per Azioni (OTCMKTS:TEZNY) Receives Consensus Rating of “Hold” from Brokerages

Shares of Terna – Rete Elettrica Nazionale Società per Azioni (OTCMKTS:TEZNY) have been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the nine brokerages that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, five have issued a hold recommendation and three have issued a buy recommendation on the company.

TEZNY has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Barclays reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating on shares of Terna – Rete Elettrica Nazionale Società per Azioni in a report on Thursday, March 25th. Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on shares of Terna – Rete Elettrica Nazionale Società per Azioni in a report on Tuesday, March 16th. They issued an “underweight” rating for the company. Royal Bank of Canada initiated coverage on shares of Terna – Rete Elettrica Nazionale Società per Azioni in a report on Wednesday, March 10th. They issued a “sector perform” rating for the company. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Terna – Rete Elettrica Nazionale Società per Azioni in a report on Friday, March 26th.

Get Terna - Rete Elettrica Nazionale Società per Azioni alerts:

TEZNY stock traded up $0.22 during trading on Friday, hitting $22.18. The company had a trading volume of 17,347 shares, compared to its average volume of 25,954. The business has a 50 day moving average of $21.84 and a 200 day moving average of $21.92. Terna – Rete Elettrica Nazionale Società per Azioni has a fifty-two week low of $17.13 and a fifty-two week high of $23.20.

Terna – Rete Elettrica Nazionale SocietÃ per Azioni, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the electricity transmission and dispatching activities in Italy, Euro-area countries, and internationally. It is also involved in the design, development, planning, construction, management, operation, and maintenance of national transmission grid, electricity infrastructures, and high-voltage infrastructures.

See Also: Market Perform

Receive News & Ratings for Terna - Rete Elettrica Nazionale Società per Azioni Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Terna - Rete Elettrica Nazionale Società per Azioni and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.