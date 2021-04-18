Terex (NYSE:TEX) Price Target Increased to $48.00 by Analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Terex (NYSE:TEX) had its price objective increased by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $42.00 to $48.00 in a research note released on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports. They currently have a neutral rating on the industrial products company’s stock. The analysts noted that the move was a valuation call.

Several other research analysts also recently weighed in on TEX. KeyCorp boosted their price target on Terex from $47.00 to $49.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Tuesday, April 13th. Vertical Research began coverage on Terex in a report on Wednesday, January 20th. They issued a buy rating for the company. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Terex from $43.00 to $47.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a report on Monday, April 12th. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price objective on shares of Terex from $30.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Friday, January 15th. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell boosted their price objective on shares of Terex from $46.00 to $55.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 16th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $41.17.

Get Terex alerts:

Shares of Terex stock opened at $46.81 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.37, a current ratio of 2.59 and a quick ratio of 1.65. Terex has a 1 year low of $11.54 and a 1 year high of $50.09. The company has a market capitalization of $3.26 billion, a P/E ratio of -780.17 and a beta of 1.55. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $45.15 and a 200 day moving average price of $35.74.

Terex (NYSE:TEX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 10th. The industrial products company reported $0.21 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.02 by $0.19. The company had revenue of $786.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $754.86 million. Terex had a positive return on equity of 2.35% and a negative net margin of 0.12%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.36 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that Terex will post -0.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 19th. Investors of record on Friday, March 5th were given a dividend of $0.12 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 4th. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.03%. Terex’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 14.77%.

In other Terex news, VP Amy George sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.19, for a total value of $401,900.00. Also, CFO John D. Sheehan sold 42,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.00, for a total transaction of $1,700,000.00. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 168,104 shares of company stock valued at $6,969,687. 3.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Accel Wealth Management acquired a new stake in shares of Terex in the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. Front Row Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Terex in the 3rd quarter valued at about $32,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Terex in the 4th quarter valued at about $35,000. Twin Tree Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Terex in the 4th quarter valued at about $60,000. Finally, Hanson & Doremus Investment Management raised its stake in shares of Terex by 6,221.4% in the 4th quarter. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management now owns 2,655 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $93,000 after purchasing an additional 2,613 shares in the last quarter. 83.84% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Terex

Terex Corporation manufactures and sells aerial work platforms and materials processing machinery worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Aerial Work Platforms (AWP) and Materials Processing (MP). The AWP segment designs, manufactures, services, and markets aerial work platform equipment, utility equipment, and telehandlers principally under the Terex and Genie brand names.

Further Reading: What is Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR)?



Receive News & Ratings for Terex Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Terex and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.