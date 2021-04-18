Telenet Group (OTCMKTS:TLGHY) Upgraded by Oddo Bhf to Outperform

Oddo Bhf upgraded shares of Telenet Group (OTCMKTS:TLGHY) from a neutral rating to an outperform rating in a research report report published on Thursday morning, The Fly reports.

Separately, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a buy rating on shares of Telenet Group in a report on Tuesday, April 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of Buy.

TLGHY stock opened at $21.12 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $20.52 and a 200-day moving average price of $20.70. Telenet Group has a 52-week low of $17.40 and a 52-week high of $22.89.

Telenet Group Company Profile

Telenet Group Holding NV provides basic and enhanced video services to residential and business customers in Belgium and Luxembourg. The company offers basic video services, including basic cable television services; enhanced video services, including premium sports and film channels, a range of extended thematic channels, and a selection of films and broadcast contents; broadband Internet services; fixed-line and mobile telephony voice and data services; interconnection services; and value-added services, such as hosting, managed security, and cloud services.

