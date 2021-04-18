Telenet Group (OTCMKTS:TLGHY) Upgraded by Oddo Bhf to Outperform

Oddo Bhf upgraded shares of Telenet Group (OTCMKTS:TLGHY) from a neutral rating to an outperform rating in a research report report published on Thursday morning, The Fly reports.

Separately, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a buy rating on shares of Telenet Group in a report on Tuesday, April 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of Buy.

TLGHY stock opened at $21.12 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $20.52 and a 200-day moving average price of $20.70. Telenet Group has a 52-week low of $17.40 and a 52-week high of $22.89.

Telenet Group Holding NV provides basic and enhanced video services to residential and business customers in Belgium and Luxembourg. The company offers basic video services, including basic cable television services; enhanced video services, including premium sports and film channels, a range of extended thematic channels, and a selection of films and broadcast contents; broadband Internet services; fixed-line and mobile telephony voice and data services; interconnection services; and value-added services, such as hosting, managed security, and cloud services.

