Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ) (NASDAQ:ERIC) Receives $15.00 Average Target Price from Brokerages

Shares of Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ) (NASDAQ:ERIC) have received an average recommendation of “Buy” from the seventeen ratings firms that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and fourteen have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1-year price target among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $15.00.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on ERIC. Credit Suisse Group reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ) in a research note on Thursday, April 8th. SEB Equities upgraded shares of Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ) from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, March 15th. Raymond James reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ) in a research note on Wednesday, April 7th. Barclays reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ) in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Morgan Stanley reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ) in a research note on Monday, February 1st.

ERIC stock traded up $0.21 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $14.05. 7,293,494 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 7,573,282. The company has a market cap of $46.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.89, a P/E/G ratio of 0.54 and a beta of 0.47. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $13.20 and its 200-day moving average price is $12.29. The company has a quick ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson has a 52 week low of $7.95 and a 52 week high of $15.31.

Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ) (NASDAQ:ERIC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 28th. The communications equipment provider reported $0.27 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.21 by $0.06. Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ) had a net margin of 6.35% and a return on equity of 20.57%. The business had revenue of $69.59 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $67.85 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.33 EPS. Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ)’s quarterly revenue was up 4.8% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson will post 0.59 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 1st. Investors of record on Thursday, April 1st were issued a $0.08 dividend. This is an increase from Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ)’s previous dividend of $0.06. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 31st. Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ)’s payout ratio is 145.45%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Private Capital Group LLC lifted its holdings in Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ) by 70.1% during the fourth quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 4,456 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $53,000 after purchasing an additional 1,836 shares during the last quarter. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC purchased a new stake in Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ) during the fourth quarter valued at about $192,000. Solstein Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ) during the fourth quarter valued at about $258,000. Exane Derivatives lifted its holdings in Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ) by 56.3% during the fourth quarter. Exane Derivatives now owns 22,922 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $274,000 after purchasing an additional 8,256 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ) during the first quarter valued at about $238,000. 8.75% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ) provides information and communications technology solutions for service providers. It operates through four segments: Networks, Digital Services, Managed Services, and Emerging Business and Other. The Networks segment offers hardware, software, and related services for radio access and transport, as well as related services, such as design, tuning, network rollout, and customer support.

