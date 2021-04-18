Tekla World Healthcare Fund (NYSE:THW) Short Interest Up 35.3% in March

Tekla World Healthcare Fund (NYSE:THW) was the target of a large growth in short interest in March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 779,100 shares, a growth of 35.3% from the March 15th total of 575,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 226,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 3.4 days.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in THW. Stifel Financial Corp increased its stake in shares of Tekla World Healthcare Fund by 16.5% in the fourth quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 67,265 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,065,000 after buying an additional 9,524 shares in the last quarter. Urban Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Tekla World Healthcare Fund in the 4th quarter valued at about $345,000. LPL Financial LLC increased its position in Tekla World Healthcare Fund by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 375,176 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,939,000 after acquiring an additional 2,561 shares in the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC raised its stake in shares of Tekla World Healthcare Fund by 1.0% in the fourth quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 100,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,589,000 after acquiring an additional 945 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of Tekla World Healthcare Fund by 6.4% during the fourth quarter. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC now owns 10,853 shares of the company’s stock worth $172,000 after acquiring an additional 650 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSE THW remained flat at $$15.66 during mid-day trading on Friday. 543,975 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 241,522. Tekla World Healthcare Fund has a 12 month low of $12.72 and a 12 month high of $17.92. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $15.30 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $15.53.

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, April 20th will be given a $0.1167 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, April 19th. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.94%.

Tekla World Healthcare Fund Company Profile

Tekla World Healthcare Fund is a closed-ended balanced mutual fund launched and managed by Tekla Capital Management LLC. The fund invests in public equity and fixed income markets across the globe. It seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating in the healthcare sector. For its fixed income portion, the fund primarily invests in corporate debt securities.

