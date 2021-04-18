Teck Resources Limited (NYSE:TECK) Short Interest Up 49.9% in March

Teck Resources Limited (NYSE:TECK) (TSE:TECK) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 9,700,000 shares, a growth of 49.9% from the March 15th total of 6,470,000 shares. Approximately 1.9% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 4,940,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.0 days.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Janus Henderson Group PLC raised its holdings in shares of Teck Resources by 2.4% in the fourth quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 8,153,403 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $147,837,000 after buying an additional 188,911 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Teck Resources during the 4th quarter worth about $105,443,000. CIBC World Markets Inc. raised its holdings in Teck Resources by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. CIBC World Markets Inc. now owns 4,818,875 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $87,463,000 after purchasing an additional 35,437 shares during the last quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc raised its holdings in Teck Resources by 34.2% during the 4th quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 4,524,179 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $81,914,000 after purchasing an additional 1,153,389 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in Teck Resources by 2.0% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 4,389,713 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $79,673,000 after purchasing an additional 86,963 shares during the last quarter. 47.07% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

TECK has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. TD Securities lifted their price target on shares of Teck Resources from $30.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 19th. Scotiabank lifted their price target on shares of Teck Resources from $30.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, April 12th. CIBC lifted their price target on shares of Teck Resources from $25.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, March 1st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut Teck Resources from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 13th. Finally, National Bank Financial reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Teck Resources in a report on Wednesday, January 6th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $25.38.

Shares of Teck Resources stock traded down $0.07 during trading on Friday, reaching $22.23. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,439,875 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,010,510. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $20.54 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $17.93. The company has a current ratio of 1.34, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. Teck Resources has a one year low of $6.79 and a one year high of $23.93. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.64 billion, a P/E ratio of -12.49 and a beta of 1.27.

Teck Resources (NYSE:TECK) (TSE:TECK) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 18th. The basic materials company reported $0.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.30 by $0.05. Teck Resources had a positive return on equity of 2.49% and a negative net margin of 14.37%. The business had revenue of $1.96 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.94 billion. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Teck Resources will post 0.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Investors of record on Monday, March 15th were issued a $0.0394 dividend. This represents a $0.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.71%. This is a boost from Teck Resources’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.04. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 12th. Teck Resources’s payout ratio is currently 6.76%.

About Teck Resources

Teck Resources Limited engages in exploring for, acquiring, developing, and producing natural resources in Asia, Europe, and North America. It operates through Steelmaking Coal, Copper, Zinc, and Energy segments. The company's principal products include steelmaking coal; copper concentrates and refined copper cathodes; refined zinc and zinc concentrates; energy products, such as bitumen; and lead and molybdenum concentrates.

