TC Energy Co. (TSE:TRP) Receives C$69.00 Average Price Target from Analysts

Shares of TC Energy Co. (TSE:TRP) (NYSE:TRP) have earned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the nineteen research firms that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price target among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is C$69.00.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on TRP. UBS Group reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of TC Energy in a research report on Tuesday, January 5th. CSFB set a C$70.00 price target on TC Energy and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 29th. Bank of America cut their price objective on TC Energy to C$63.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 22nd. Credit Suisse Group restated an “outperform” rating and set a C$70.00 target price on shares of TC Energy in a report on Monday, February 1st. Finally, Tudor Pickering reiterated a “hold” rating and set a C$62.00 price target on shares of TC Energy in a research note on Wednesday.

Shares of TSE:TRP opened at C$59.58 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of C$58.28 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.57. TC Energy has a 12-month low of C$50.61 and a 12-month high of C$67.89. The business has a 50-day moving average price of C$57.78 and a 200 day moving average price of C$56.01. The company has a current ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 0.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 149.71.

TC Energy (TSE:TRP) (NYSE:TRP) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 18th. The company reported C$1.15 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C$1.00 by C$0.15. The company had revenue of C$3.30 billion for the quarter. As a group, equities research analysts predict that TC Energy will post 4.3700002 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 31st will be paid a $0.87 dividend. This is a boost from TC Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.81. This represents a $3.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.84%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 30th. TC Energy’s payout ratio is currently 68.35%.

In related news, Senior Officer Patrick M. Keys sold 18,201 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of C$56.88, for a total value of C$1,035,276.52. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 16,308 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$927,602.30. Also, Senior Officer Francois Lionel Poirier acquired 19,600 shares of TC Energy stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 23rd. The shares were purchased at an average cost of C$56.97 per share, with a total value of C$1,116,692.36. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now owns 85,200 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$4,854,193.32. Insiders bought a total of 28,245 shares of company stock valued at $1,630,987 in the last 90 days.

TC Energy Company Profile

TC Energy Corporation operates as an energy infrastructure company in North America. It operates through Canadian Natural Gas Pipelines, U.S. Natural Gas Pipelines, Mexico Natural Gas Pipelines, Liquids Pipelines, and Power and Storage segments. The company builds and operates 93,400 km network of natural gas pipelines, which transports natural gas from supply basins to local distribution companies, power generation plants, industrial facilities, interconnecting pipelines, LNG export terminals, and other businesses.

