Tattooed Chef, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTCF) CEO Salvatore Galletti Sells 800,000 Shares

Tattooed Chef, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTCF) CEO Salvatore Galletti sold 800,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.00, for a total value of $8,000,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 31,266,210 shares in the company, valued at approximately $312,662,100. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.
Shares of TTCF opened at $18.71 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $19.92 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $21.01. Tattooed Chef, Inc. has a 52 week low of $10.33 and a 52 week high of $28.64. The company has a current ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 0.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36.
Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Tattooed Chef from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 16th.
Tattooed Chef Company Profile
Tattooed Chef, Inc, a plant-based food company, produces and sells a portfolio of frozen foods. It supplies plant-based products to retailers in the United States. The company offers ready-to-cook bowls, zucchini spirals, riced cauliflower, acai and smoothie bowls, cauliflower crust pizza, and plant-based burgers.
