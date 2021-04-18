Tattooed Chef, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTCF) CEO Salvatore Galletti Sells 800,000 Shares

Tattooed Chef, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTCF) CEO Salvatore Galletti sold 800,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.00, for a total value of $8,000,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 31,266,210 shares in the company, valued at approximately $312,662,100. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.

Shares of TTCF opened at $18.71 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $19.92 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $21.01. Tattooed Chef, Inc. has a 52 week low of $10.33 and a 52 week high of $28.64. The company has a current ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 0.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36.

Get Tattooed Chef alerts:

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Tattooed Chef from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 16th.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of TTCF. Falcon Edge Capital LP acquired a new position in Tattooed Chef during the 4th quarter valued at about $68,248,000. Hood River Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Tattooed Chef in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $16,822,000. BlackRock Inc. bought a new position in Tattooed Chef in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $9,060,000. Morgan Stanley acquired a new stake in Tattooed Chef during the 4th quarter worth $3,702,000. Finally, Brevan Howard Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Tattooed Chef during the 4th quarter valued at $3,422,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 7.37% of the company’s stock.

Tattooed Chef Company Profile

Tattooed Chef, Inc, a plant-based food company, produces and sells a portfolio of frozen foods. It supplies plant-based products to retailers in the United States. The company offers ready-to-cook bowls, zucchini spirals, riced cauliflower, acai and smoothie bowls, cauliflower crust pizza, and plant-based burgers.

Featured Story: Dividend Yield

Receive News & Ratings for Tattooed Chef Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tattooed Chef and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.