TAG Immobilien (ETR:TEG) PT Set at €28.50 by Warburg Research

TAG Immobilien (ETR:TEG) has been assigned a €28.50 ($33.53) price objective by research analysts at Warburg Research in a report issued on Friday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Warburg Research’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 8.78% from the company’s current price.

Several other research analysts have also commented on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €20.00 ($23.53) price objective on TAG Immobilien and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, March 18th. Kepler Capital Markets set a €28.00 ($32.94) target price on TAG Immobilien and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 17th. Berenberg Bank set a €27.50 ($32.35) target price on TAG Immobilien and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 6th. Barclays set a €28.00 ($32.94) target price on TAG Immobilien and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, March 19th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group set a €26.00 ($30.59) target price on TAG Immobilien and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 17th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of €25.49 ($29.99).

Shares of ETR TEG opened at €26.20 ($30.82) on Friday. TAG Immobilien has a 12 month low of €18.23 ($21.45) and a 12 month high of €28.14 ($33.11). The company has a current ratio of 1.92, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 114.02. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.83 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.61. The business has a 50-day moving average of €24.47 and a 200-day moving average of €25.07.

TAG Immobilien AG, a real estate company, acquires, develops, and manages residential real estate properties in Germany. It also operates commercial real estate properties. As of December 31, 2020, the company managed approximately 88,300 residential units. The company was formerly known as TAG Tegernsee Immobilien-und Beteiligungs-Aktiengesellschaft and changed its name to TAG Immobilien AG in September 2008.

