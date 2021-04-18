T. Rowe Price Group (NASDAQ:TROW) Price Target Raised to $215.00

T. Rowe Price Group (NASDAQ:TROW) had its target price hoisted by Wells Fargo & Company from $200.00 to $215.00 in a research report released on Wednesday, The Fly reports. They currently have an overweight rating on the asset manager’s stock.

A number of other research firms have also issued reports on TROW. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell lowered T. Rowe Price Group from a neutral rating to a sell rating and set a $157.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Wednesday. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of T. Rowe Price Group from $145.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an underweight rating in a report on Monday, January 25th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of T. Rowe Price Group from a sell rating to a neutral rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $134.00 to $170.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 5th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of T. Rowe Price Group from $169.00 to $181.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lowered shares of T. Rowe Price Group from an outperform rating to a neutral rating and raised their price target for the company from $179.00 to $181.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 30th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $158.50.

Shares of NASDAQ:TROW opened at $177.82 on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $173.12 and its two-hundred day moving average is $154.66. T. Rowe Price Group has a 1-year low of $96.42 and a 1-year high of $183.05. The stock has a market capitalization of $40.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.91, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 1.15.

T. Rowe Price Group (NASDAQ:TROW) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 28th. The asset manager reported $2.89 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.68 by $0.21. T. Rowe Price Group had a net margin of 35.92% and a return on equity of 30.52%. The firm had revenue of $1.73 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.69 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $2.03 earnings per share. T. Rowe Price Group’s quarterly revenue was up 18.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts predict that T. Rowe Price Group will post 9.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 16th were paid a $1.08 dividend. This is a positive change from T. Rowe Price Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.90. This represents a $4.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.43%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 15th. T. Rowe Price Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 53.53%.

In related news, CEO William J. Stromberg sold 9,000 shares of T. Rowe Price Group stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $173.78, for a total transaction of $1,564,020.00. Also, President W. Sharps Robert sold 6,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $176.75, for a total transaction of $1,060,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the president now owns 472,138 shares in the company, valued at $83,450,391.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in TROW. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of T. Rowe Price Group in the 4th quarter worth approximately $330,525,000. First Trust Advisors LP increased its holdings in shares of T. Rowe Price Group by 154.1% in the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,392,316 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $210,783,000 after buying an additional 844,376 shares in the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC lifted its position in shares of T. Rowe Price Group by 87.9% during the 4th quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 1,561,519 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $236,395,000 after acquiring an additional 730,695 shares during the last quarter. Sprucegrove Investment Management Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of T. Rowe Price Group by 110.5% during the 4th quarter. Sprucegrove Investment Management Ltd. now owns 761,500 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $115,283,000 after acquiring an additional 399,800 shares in the last quarter. Finally, KAMES CAPITAL plc acquired a new position in shares of T. Rowe Price Group in the 4th quarter worth $34,599,000. 69.48% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About T. Rowe Price Group

T. Rowe Price Group, Inc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm provides its services to individuals, institutional investors, retirement plans, financial intermediaries, and institutions. It launches and manages equity and fixed income mutual funds. The firm invests in the public equity and fixed income markets across the globe.

