Synchrony Financial (NYSE:SYF) Shares Sold by Gateway Investment Advisers LLC

Gateway Investment Advisers LLC reduced its position in Synchrony Financial (NYSE:SYF) by 10.5% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 578,061 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 67,823 shares during the period. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC’s holdings in Synchrony Financial were worth $23,504,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. rhino investment partners Inc acquired a new position in Synchrony Financial during the fourth quarter worth approximately $4,964,000. Matarin Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Synchrony Financial in the 3rd quarter valued at $3,889,000. Wright Investors Service Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Synchrony Financial in the 4th quarter valued at $4,479,000. Fulton Bank N.A. grew its position in Synchrony Financial by 11.6% during the 1st quarter. Fulton Bank N.A. now owns 6,550 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $267,000 after purchasing an additional 679 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Louisiana State Employees Retirement System increased its stake in Synchrony Financial by 22.1% in the fourth quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 33,700 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,170,000 after purchasing an additional 6,100 shares during the period. 91.13% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE:SYF opened at $41.39 on Friday. Synchrony Financial has a 12-month low of $14.02 and a 12-month high of $43.61. The firm has a market cap of $24.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.99, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 1.79. The company’s 50-day moving average is $41.13 and its two-hundred day moving average is $34.70. The company has a current ratio of 1.21, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.39.

Synchrony Financial (NYSE:SYF) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 28th. The financial services provider reported $1.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.91 by $0.33. The business had revenue of $3.66 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.72 billion. Synchrony Financial had a net margin of 8.16% and a return on equity of 12.73%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.10 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Synchrony Financial will post 2.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 16th. Investors of record on Friday, February 5th were paid a $0.22 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 4th. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.13%. Synchrony Financial’s payout ratio is currently 20.51%.

Synchrony Financial declared that its board has authorized a share buyback program on Tuesday, January 26th that authorizes the company to buyback $1.60 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the financial services provider to buy up to 8% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are typically an indication that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on SYF. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on Synchrony Financial from $49.00 to $48.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Evercore ISI assumed coverage on Synchrony Financial in a research note on Wednesday. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $49.00 target price on the stock. Oppenheimer downgraded Synchrony Financial from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on shares of Synchrony Financial from $51.00 to $54.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, February 1st. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Synchrony Financial from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Friday, February 12th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $38.24.

In related news, insider Paul Whynott sold 20,480 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.76, for a total value of $814,284.80. Also, insider David P. Melito sold 2,205 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.16, for a total transaction of $92,962.80. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 17,342 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $731,138.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 27,422 shares of company stock worth $1,072,237 over the last quarter. 0.45% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Synchrony Financial operates as a consumer financial services company in the United States. It provides a range of specialized financing programs and consumer banking products to digital, retail, home, auto, travel, health, and pet industries. The company also offers private label credit cards, dual cards, general purpose co-branded credit cards, and small and medium-sized business credit products; and promotional financing for consumer purchases, such as private label credit cards, dual cards, and installment loans.

