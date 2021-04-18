Symphony Financial Ltd. Co. Raises Stake in Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX)

Symphony Financial Ltd. Co. grew its stake in shares of Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX) by 42.3% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 6,812 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,025 shares during the quarter. Symphony Financial Ltd. Co.’s holdings in Chevron were worth $706,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Carlson Capital Management increased its position in Chevron by 2.8% during the first quarter. Carlson Capital Management now owns 3,846 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $403,000 after buying an additional 103 shares during the period. Advisory Resource Group grew its stake in shares of Chevron by 2.4% in the 4th quarter. Advisory Resource Group now owns 4,446 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $375,000 after purchasing an additional 106 shares during the last quarter. Gleason Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Chevron by 1.2% in the 1st quarter. Gleason Group Inc. now owns 9,160 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $960,000 after purchasing an additional 106 shares during the last quarter. Grandview Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Chevron by 3.9% in the 4th quarter. Grandview Asset Management LLC now owns 2,949 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $249,000 after purchasing an additional 112 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ellenbecker Investment Group grew its stake in shares of Chevron by 3.0% in the 4th quarter. Ellenbecker Investment Group now owns 3,870 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $327,000 after purchasing an additional 113 shares during the last quarter. 62.27% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

CVX has been the topic of several analyst reports. DZ Bank upgraded Chevron from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $124.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 17th. Cowen lifted their price target on Chevron from $111.00 to $113.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 10th. Evercore ISI lifted their price target on Chevron from $98.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 23rd. Mizuho assumed coverage on Chevron in a research note on Tuesday, January 12th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $107.00 price target on the stock. Finally, HSBC upgraded Chevron from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $103.00 to $105.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 14th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $110.68.

In related news, CEO Michael K. Wirth sold 132,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $94.73, for a total value of $12,504,360.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 132,000 shares in the company, valued at $12,504,360. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, CFO Pierre R. Breber sold 13,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.00, for a total value of $1,235,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 13,686 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,300,170. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Corporate insiders own 0.28% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE CVX traded down $0.46 during trading on Friday, reaching $102.96. The company had a trading volume of 7,458,901 shares, compared to its average volume of 11,074,671. Chevron Co. has a twelve month low of $65.16 and a twelve month high of $112.70. The stock has a market capitalization of $198.50 billion, a PE ratio of -16.77, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.74 and a beta of 1.33. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $105.43 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $89.86. The company has a current ratio of 1.26, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26.

Chevron (NYSE:CVX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 28th. The oil and gas company reported ($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.08 by ($0.09). Chevron had a positive return on equity of 1.75% and a negative net margin of 10.86%. The company had revenue of $25.25 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $25.97 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.49 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 30.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Chevron Co. will post 0.03 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 10th. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 17th were paid a $1.29 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, February 16th. This represents a $5.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.01%. Chevron’s payout ratio is currently 82.30%.

Chevron Profile

Chevron Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in integrated energy, chemicals, and petroleum operations worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Upstream and Downstream. The Upstream segment is involved in the exploration, development, and production of crude oil and natural gas; processing, liquefaction, transportation, and regasification associated with liquefied natural gas; transportation of crude oil through pipelines; and transportation, storage, and marketing of natural gas, as well as operates a gas-to-liquids plant.

