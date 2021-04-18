Symphony Financial Ltd. Co. Has $2.35 Million Stock Holdings in Digital Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:DLR)

Symphony Financial Ltd. Co. grew its position in Digital Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:DLR) by 76.5% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 16,249 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,045 shares during the period. Symphony Financial Ltd. Co.’s holdings in Digital Realty Trust were worth $2,351,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. DnB Asset Management AS boosted its stake in shares of Digital Realty Trust by 6.1% in the 1st quarter. DnB Asset Management AS now owns 43,562 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $6,135,000 after purchasing an additional 2,506 shares in the last quarter. Hummer Financial Advisory Services Inc raised its holdings in shares of Digital Realty Trust by 13.3% in the first quarter. Hummer Financial Advisory Services Inc now owns 1,700 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $239,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Veriti Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Digital Realty Trust by 10.2% in the first quarter. Veriti Management LLC now owns 3,042 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $428,000 after buying an additional 282 shares during the last quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Digital Realty Trust by 26.7% in the first quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. now owns 38,197 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $5,380,000 after buying an additional 8,058 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Bank & Trust bought a new position in shares of Digital Realty Trust in the first quarter valued at about $612,000. Institutional investors own 96.10% of the company’s stock.

Get Digital Realty Trust alerts:

Shares of DLR stock traded down $1.28 on Friday, reaching $145.96. The company had a trading volume of 1,292,175 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,729,994. The company has a current ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74. The stock has a market cap of $41.03 billion, a PE ratio of 59.33, a PEG ratio of 3.01 and a beta of 0.10. The company has a 50-day moving average of $137.93 and a 200-day moving average of $140.89. Digital Realty Trust, Inc. has a 12 month low of $124.65 and a 12 month high of $165.49.

Digital Realty Trust (NYSE:DLR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 11th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.16 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.52 by ($1.36). Digital Realty Trust had a net margin of 17.50% and a return on equity of 5.31%. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Digital Realty Trust, Inc. will post 6.13 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 15th were paid a $1.16 dividend. This represents a $4.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.18%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 12th. Digital Realty Trust’s payout ratio is currently 69.77%.

In related news, EVP Dyer Corey sold 867 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $135.02, for a total value of $117,062.34. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 9,478 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,279,719.56. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Cindy Fiedelman sold 1,024 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $143.83, for a total transaction of $147,281.92. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 1,024 shares in the company, valued at $147,281.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 55,780 shares of company stock worth $7,466,129. Insiders own 0.61% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on Digital Realty Trust in a report on Thursday, March 18th. They issued a “peer perform” rating for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on Digital Realty Trust from $170.00 to $165.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 16th. Raymond James cut their price target on Digital Realty Trust from $175.00 to $168.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 16th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Mizuho dropped their price objective on Digital Realty Trust from $165.00 to $157.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 18th. Finally, Evercore ISI started coverage on Digital Realty Trust in a report on Wednesday, March 17th. They set an “in-line” rating and a $145.00 price objective for the company. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Digital Realty Trust currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $161.89.

Digital Realty Trust Profile

Digital Realty Trust, Inc operates as a real estate investment trust, which engages in the provision of data center, colocation and interconnection solutions. It serves the following industries: artificial intelligence (AI), networks, cloud, digital media, mobile, financial services, healthcare, and gaming.

Read More: What is a SEC Filing?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DLR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Digital Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:DLR).

Receive News & Ratings for Digital Realty Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Digital Realty Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.