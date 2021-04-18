Susquehanna International Group LLP Takes Position in Investors Title (NASDAQ:ITIC)

Susquehanna International Group LLP acquired a new position in shares of Investors Title (NASDAQ:ITIC) in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor acquired 2,205 shares of the insurance provider’s stock, valued at approximately $337,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of ITIC. Eudaimonia Partners LLC bought a new position in Investors Title during the fourth quarter valued at about $31,000. Citigroup Inc. boosted its position in shares of Investors Title by 231.8% during the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 292 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 204 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in shares of Investors Title by 20.7% in the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 945 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $128,000 after buying an additional 162 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of Investors Title by 270.1% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,536 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $200,000 after buying an additional 1,121 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Seizert Capital Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Investors Title during the 4th quarter worth $283,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 45.15% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Investors Title stock opened at $169.55 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $321.13 million, a P/E ratio of 9.41 and a beta of 0.99. The business has a 50-day moving average of $164.96 and a two-hundred day moving average of $156.82. Investors Title has a 1 year low of $96.45 and a 1 year high of $194.26.

Investors Title (NASDAQ:ITIC) last announced its earnings results on Monday, February 15th. The insurance provider reported $8.77 EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $77.13 million for the quarter. Investors Title had a net margin of 16.10% and a return on equity of 17.38%.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 23rd were paid a $0.44 dividend. This represents a $1.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.04%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 22nd.

Investors Title Company Profile

Investors Title Company, through its subsidiaries, engages in the issuance of residential and commercial title insurance for residential, institutional, commercial, and industrial properties. The company underwrites land title insurance for owners and mortgagees as a primary insurer; and assumes the reinsurance of title insurance risks from other title insurance companies.

