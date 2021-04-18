Susquehanna International Group LLP Takes Position in Denbury Inc. (NYSE:DEN)

Susquehanna International Group LLP bought a new position in Denbury Inc. (NYSE:DEN) during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor bought 13,283 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $341,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Paloma Partners Management Co acquired a new position in Denbury during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $209,000. RBF Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Denbury during the 4th quarter worth $257,000. Prelude Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Denbury in the 4th quarter valued at $360,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD purchased a new position in Denbury in the fourth quarter valued at about $388,000. Finally, ExodusPoint Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Denbury during the third quarter worth about $406,000. 8.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE:DEN opened at $48.40 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $24.54 billion, a PE ratio of 74.46 and a beta of 4.01. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $44.66 and a 200 day simple moving average of $29.60. The company has a current ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. Denbury Inc. has a 12-month low of $15.43 and a 12-month high of $51.71.

Denbury (NYSE:DEN) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The company reported $0.58 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.54 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $197.07 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $207.38 million. Denbury had a negative net margin of 162.77% and a negative return on equity of 119.03%. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Denbury Inc. will post 1.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on DEN shares. Roth Capital assumed coverage on Denbury in a report on Wednesday, January 20th. They set a “buy” rating and a $39.50 target price on the stock. KeyCorp initiated coverage on shares of Denbury in a research note on Tuesday. They set an “overweight” rating on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Denbury from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, January 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Denbury currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $35.50.

Denbury Profile

Denbury Inc, an independent energy company, focuses on producing oil from mature oil fields in the Gulf Coast and Rocky Mountain regions. The company holds interests in various oil and natural gas properties located in Mississippi, Texas, and Louisiana in the Gulf Coast region; and in Montana, North Dakota, and Wyoming in the Rocky Mountain region.

