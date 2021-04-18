Susquehanna International Group LLP Takes $280,000 Position in CM Life Sciences, Inc. (OTCMKTS:CMLFU)

Susquehanna International Group LLP purchased a new stake in CM Life Sciences, Inc. (OTCMKTS:CMLFU) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 24,161 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $280,000.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of CM Life Sciences in the 4th quarter valued at about $128,000. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC purchased a new position in shares of CM Life Sciences in the 4th quarter valued at about $157,000. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new stake in CM Life Sciences during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $212,000. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in CM Life Sciences during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $419,000. Finally, Wolverine Trading LLC purchased a new stake in CM Life Sciences during the 4th quarter worth approximately $499,000.

OTCMKTS:CMLFU opened at $15.49 on Friday. CM Life Sciences, Inc. has a 12 month low of $10.00 and a 12 month high of $30.80. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $18.12 and a two-hundred day moving average of $14.31.

CM Life Sciences, Inc intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or related business combination with one or more businesses. The company was founded in 2020 and is based in New York, New York.

