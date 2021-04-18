Susquehanna International Group LLP Sells 38,171 Shares of iShares Short Maturity Municipal Bond ETF (BATS:MEAR)

Susquehanna International Group LLP lowered its holdings in shares of iShares Short Maturity Municipal Bond ETF (BATS:MEAR) by 88.6% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 4,909 shares of the company’s stock after selling 38,171 shares during the period. Susquehanna International Group LLP’s holdings in iShares Short Maturity Municipal Bond ETF were worth $247,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. Pacific Edge Advisors LLC boosted its stake in iShares Short Maturity Municipal Bond ETF by 1.9% during the fourth quarter. Pacific Edge Advisors LLC now owns 52,450 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,635,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Navis Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Short Maturity Municipal Bond ETF during the fourth quarter worth $251,000. Williams Financial LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Short Maturity Municipal Bond ETF during the fourth quarter worth $949,000. Riverpoint Wealth Management Holdings LLC boosted its stake in iShares Short Maturity Municipal Bond ETF by 3.9% during the fourth quarter. Riverpoint Wealth Management Holdings LLC now owns 15,822 shares of the company’s stock worth $795,000 after buying an additional 588 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in shares of iShares Short Maturity Municipal Bond ETF by 3.9% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 17,894 shares of the company’s stock valued at $899,000 after purchasing an additional 676 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of BATS:MEAR opened at $50.22 on Friday. iShares Short Maturity Municipal Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $49.62 and a 52 week high of $50.17. The company’s fifty day moving average is $50.22 and its 200-day moving average is $50.21.

