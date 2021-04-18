Susquehanna International Group LLP Purchases Shares of 6,392 Zentalis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZNTL)

Susquehanna International Group LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Zentalis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZNTL) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 6,392 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $332,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in ZNTL. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Zentalis Pharmaceuticals by 137.0% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,275,149 shares of the company’s stock valued at $118,172,000 after buying an additional 1,315,141 shares during the last quarter. Avidity Partners Management LP boosted its holdings in Zentalis Pharmaceuticals by 25.5% during the fourth quarter. Avidity Partners Management LP now owns 1,135,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,952,000 after buying an additional 230,881 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp grew its position in shares of Zentalis Pharmaceuticals by 96.3% during the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 282,442 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,670,000 after acquiring an additional 138,550 shares during the period. Great Lakes Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Zentalis Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $5,211,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in Zentalis Pharmaceuticals by 1,232.5% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 100,920 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,242,000 after buying an additional 93,346 shares during the last quarter. 67.13% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Zentalis Pharmaceuticals alerts:

ZNTL has been the topic of several research reports. HC Wainwright increased their target price on Zentalis Pharmaceuticals from $43.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 1st. Wedbush started coverage on Zentalis Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Tuesday, January 19th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $65.00 target price for the company. Finally, SVB Leerink raised their target price on Zentalis Pharmaceuticals from $44.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, April 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $55.25.

In other Zentalis Pharmaceuticals news, CEO Anthony Y. Sun sold 64,562 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.43, for a total transaction of $2,803,927.66. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,743,479 shares in the company, valued at $75,719,292.97. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, COO Kevin D. Bunker sold 24,536 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.37, for a total transaction of $1,064,126.32. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 1,035,440 shares in the company, valued at $44,907,032.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 135,542 shares of company stock valued at $5,906,013 in the last three months.

NASDAQ ZNTL opened at $50.68 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $43.23 and its two-hundred day moving average is $43.97. Zentalis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 12 month low of $23.50 and a 12 month high of $61.29.

Zentalis Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ZNTL) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, March 24th. The company reported ($1.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.95) by ($0.06). As a group, analysts expect that Zentalis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -4.69 earnings per share for the current year.

About Zentalis Pharmaceuticals

Zentalis Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops small molecule therapeutics for the treatment of various cancers in the United States. Its lead product candidate is the ZN-c5, an oral selective estrogen receptor degrader that is in a Phase I/II clinical trial for the treatment of advanced or metastatic breast cancer.

Featured Article: Why is cost of goods sold important?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ZNTL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Zentalis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZNTL).

Receive News & Ratings for Zentalis Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Zentalis Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.