Susquehanna International Group LLP Purchases New Shares in Daktronics, Inc. (NASDAQ:DAKT)

Susquehanna International Group LLP purchased a new stake in Daktronics, Inc. (NASDAQ:DAKT) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 56,961 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $267,000. Susquehanna International Group LLP owned 0.09% of Daktronics as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vantage Consulting Group Inc acquired a new position in shares of Daktronics in the 4th quarter valued at $38,000. Citigroup Inc. lifted its stake in Daktronics by 283.5% in the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 8,967 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 6,629 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new stake in Daktronics in the 3rd quarter worth about $46,000. Credit Suisse AG purchased a new stake in Daktronics in the 4th quarter worth about $56,000. Finally, Guggenheim Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Daktronics in the 3rd quarter worth about $66,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 39.21% of the company’s stock.

Get Daktronics alerts:

Shares of Daktronics stock opened at $6.41 on Friday. Daktronics, Inc. has a 1 year low of $3.69 and a 1 year high of $7.23. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $6.34 and a 200 day moving average price of $5.09. The company has a current ratio of 1.99, a quick ratio of 1.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. The company has a market cap of $402.23 million, a P/E ratio of -128.20 and a beta of 0.68.

Daktronics, Inc designs, manufactures, markets, and sells electronic display systems and related products worldwide. It operates in five segments: Commercial, Live Events, High School Park and Recreation, Transportation, and International. The company offers video display systems, such as displays to show various levels of video, graphics, and animation; indoor and outdoor LED video displays, including centerhung, landmark, ribbon board, and corporate office entrance displays, as well as video walls and hanging banners; mobile and modular display systems; architectural lighting and display products; indoor and outdoor scoreboards for various sports, digit displays, scoring and timing controllers, statistics software, and other related products; and timing systems for sports events primarily aquatics and track competitions, as well as swimming touchpads, race start systems, and relay take-off platforms.

Read More: SEC Filing

Receive News & Ratings for Daktronics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Daktronics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.