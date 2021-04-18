Susquehanna International Group LLP Makes New $241,000 Investment in UMH Properties, Inc. (NYSE:UMH)

Susquehanna International Group LLP acquired a new position in shares of UMH Properties, Inc. (NYSE:UMH) during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor acquired 16,267 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $241,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of UMH Properties in the 4th quarter valued at $33,000. Inspire Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of UMH Properties in the 4th quarter valued at $61,000. Citigroup Inc. increased its stake in shares of UMH Properties by 208.9% in the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 7,651 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $113,000 after purchasing an additional 5,174 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new position in shares of UMH Properties in the 4th quarter valued at $114,000. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can increased its stake in shares of UMH Properties by 23.9% in the 3rd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 9,054 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $123,000 after purchasing an additional 1,748 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 57.37% of the company’s stock.

Get UMH Properties alerts:

UMH has been the topic of several recent research reports. TheStreet raised UMH Properties from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Thursday, March 25th. B. Riley lifted their target price on UMH Properties from $16.50 to $21.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, March 12th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded UMH Properties from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday. Finally, Aegis assumed coverage on UMH Properties in a report on Monday, March 29th. They set a “buy” rating and a $25.00 target price on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $20.33.

Shares of NYSE:UMH opened at $20.00 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $847.42 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -16.95 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.16, a current ratio of 4.86 and a quick ratio of 4.86. The business’s 50-day moving average is $18.86 and its 200-day moving average is $15.89. UMH Properties, Inc. has a 1 year low of $10.15 and a 1 year high of $19.86.

UMH Properties (NYSE:UMH) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, March 9th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.38 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.11) by $0.49. UMH Properties had a negative return on equity of 21.08% and a negative net margin of 13.64%. Analysts anticipate that UMH Properties, Inc. will post 0.69 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Investors of record on Monday, May 17th will be given a $0.19 dividend. This represents a $0.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.80%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 14th. UMH Properties’s payout ratio is 120.63%.

UMH Properties Company Profile

UMH Properties, Inc, which was organized in 1968, is a public equity REIT that owns and operates 124 manufactured home communities containing approximately 23,400 developed homesites. These communities are located in New Jersey, New York, Ohio, Pennsylvania, Tennessee, Indiana, Michigan and Maryland.

See Also: What are convertible shares?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding UMH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for UMH Properties, Inc. (NYSE:UMH).

Receive News & Ratings for UMH Properties Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for UMH Properties and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.