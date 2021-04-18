Susquehanna International Group LLP Makes New $235,000 Investment in JPMorgan U.S. Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:JDIV)

Susquehanna International Group LLP acquired a new position in shares of JPMorgan U.S. Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:JDIV) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 8,700 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $235,000. Susquehanna International Group LLP owned about 1.58% of JPMorgan U.S. Dividend ETF at the end of the most recent quarter.

Separately, Jane Street Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of JPMorgan U.S. Dividend ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $233,000.

Shares of JDIV stock opened at $32.00 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $30.66 and a 200-day moving average of $27.60. JPMorgan U.S. Dividend ETF has a one year low of $19.63 and a one year high of $32.40.

