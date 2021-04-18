Susquehanna International Group LLP Lowers Stake in Ferro Co. (NYSE:FOE)

Susquehanna International Group LLP trimmed its holdings in shares of Ferro Co. (NYSE:FOE) by 27.8% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 22,237 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after selling 8,563 shares during the period. Susquehanna International Group LLP’s holdings in Ferro were worth $325,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its stake in Ferro by 12.0% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 73,259 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $908,000 after purchasing an additional 7,826 shares in the last quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Ferro during the third quarter valued at approximately $161,000. Sei Investments Co. bought a new position in Ferro in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $128,000. TIAA FSB purchased a new stake in Ferro during the 4th quarter valued at $205,000. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Ferro by 10.9% in the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 14,205 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $208,000 after purchasing an additional 1,400 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of Ferro stock opened at $17.70 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $1.46 billion, a PE ratio of -294.95, a P/E/G ratio of 1.81 and a beta of 1.65. Ferro Co. has a twelve month low of $8.50 and a twelve month high of $18.62. The company has a quick ratio of 1.80, a current ratio of 2.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.04. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $17.09 and a 200 day moving average price of $15.01.

Ferro (NYSE:FOE) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.25 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.19 by $0.06. Ferro had a negative net margin of 0.66% and a positive return on equity of 16.41%. The business had revenue of $259.95 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $244.61 million. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Ferro Co. will post 0.76 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on FOE shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Ferro from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, March 1st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on shares of Ferro from $16.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 26th.

In other news, General Counsel Mark Hugo Duesenberg sold 15,854 shares of Ferro stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.36, for a total transaction of $243,517.44. Following the sale, the general counsel now owns 243,379 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,738,301.44. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Peter T. Thomas sold 11,313 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.47, for a total value of $175,012.11. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 858,118 shares in the company, valued at $13,275,085.46. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.95% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About Ferro

Ferro Corporation produces and markets specialty materials in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and Latin America. It operates through two segments, Functional Coatings and Color Solutions. The company offers frits, porcelain and other glass enamels, glazes, stains, decorating colors, pigments, inks, polishing materials, dielectrics, electronic glasses, and other specialty coatings.

