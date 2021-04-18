Susquehanna International Group LLP Invests $335,000 in MeiraGTx Holdings plc (NASDAQ:MGTX)

Susquehanna International Group LLP bought a new position in shares of MeiraGTx Holdings plc (NASDAQ:MGTX) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund bought 22,149 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $335,000. Susquehanna International Group LLP owned about 0.05% of MeiraGTx at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP acquired a new position in MeiraGTx during the 4th quarter worth approximately $910,000. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of MeiraGTx in the fourth quarter worth $6,894,000. Hsbc Holdings PLC increased its holdings in MeiraGTx by 77.9% during the 4th quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 22,941 shares of the company’s stock worth $339,000 after acquiring an additional 10,047 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in shares of MeiraGTx by 36.6% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 395,579 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,989,000 after buying an additional 105,917 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new position in MeiraGTx during the fourth quarter worth about $279,000. 56.40% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of MeiraGTx from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 15th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, MeiraGTx presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $30.40.

MGTX stock opened at $14.08 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a quick ratio of 4.67 and a current ratio of 4.67. The firm has a market cap of $623.24 million, a P/E ratio of -9.99 and a beta of 1.33. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $14.93 and its 200 day moving average is $14.78. MeiraGTx Holdings plc has a 52 week low of $11.35 and a 52 week high of $18.45.

MeiraGTx (NASDAQ:MGTX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 11th. The company reported ($0.25) EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.30) by $0.05. MeiraGTx had a negative return on equity of 29.14% and a negative net margin of 283.20%. The business had revenue of $3.79 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.20 million. As a group, analysts forecast that MeiraGTx Holdings plc will post -1.7 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CEO Alexandria Forbes sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.60, for a total transaction of $234,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,336,781 shares in the company, valued at $20,853,783.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 16.50% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

MeiraGTx Company Profile

MeiraGTx Holdings plc, a clinical stage gene therapy company, focusing on developing treatments for patients living with serious diseases. The company develops various therapies for ocular diseases, including inherited blindness, as well as Xerostomia following radiation treatment for head and neck cancers; degenerative diseases; neurodegenerative diseases, such as amyotrophic lateral sclerosis; and Parkinson's diseases.

