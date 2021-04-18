Susquehanna International Group LLP Invests $291,000 in iShares ESG USD Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SUSC)

Susquehanna International Group LLP bought a new position in shares of iShares ESG USD Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SUSC) in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor bought 10,275 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $291,000.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. JNBA Financial Advisors bought a new stake in shares of iShares ESG USD Corporate Bond ETF during the fourth quarter worth $56,000. Catalyst Private Wealth LLC bought a new stake in iShares ESG USD Corporate Bond ETF in the third quarter valued at about $75,000. Goodwin Investment Advisory bought a new stake in iShares ESG USD Corporate Bond ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $76,000. Insight Financial Services bought a new stake in iShares ESG USD Corporate Bond ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $97,000. Finally, Centaurus Financial Inc. bought a new stake in iShares ESG USD Corporate Bond ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $101,000.

NASDAQ SUSC opened at $27.15 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $26.99 and a 200 day simple moving average of $27.82. iShares ESG USD Corporate Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $26.09 and a 12 month high of $28.51.

