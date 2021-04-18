Susquehanna International Group LLP Buys 1,188 Shares of City Holding (NASDAQ:CHCO)

Susquehanna International Group LLP grew its stake in shares of City Holding (NASDAQ:CHCO) by 31.2% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 5,000 shares of the bank’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,188 shares during the period. Susquehanna International Group LLP’s holdings in City were worth $348,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in CHCO. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund purchased a new stake in City in the fourth quarter worth about $70,000. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its position in shares of City by 42.8% in the 4th quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,001 shares of the bank’s stock worth $70,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the period. Grace Capital boosted its stake in shares of City by 18.7% during the fourth quarter. Grace Capital now owns 2,060 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $143,000 after purchasing an additional 325 shares in the last quarter. Alpha Omega Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in City in the fourth quarter worth approximately $217,000. Finally, Lbmc Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in City during the 4th quarter valued at $223,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.92% of the company’s stock.

Get City alerts:

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised City from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $82.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $69.33.

In other news, CFO David L. Bumgarner sold 1,161 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.00, for a total transaction of $85,914.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 9,695 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $717,430. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Also, CEO Charles R. Hageboeck sold 2,946 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.07, for a total transaction of $224,102.22. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 48,390 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,681,027.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 5,107 shares of company stock worth $387,716 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 3.42% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:CHCO opened at $80.09 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $81.90 and its 200 day moving average is $71.00. City Holding has a 1 year low of $53.06 and a 1 year high of $88.49. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.48 and a beta of 0.67.

City (NASDAQ:CHCO) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, January 24th. The bank reported $1.40 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.07 by $0.33. The company had revenue of $55.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $54.00 million. City had a net margin of 33.35% and a return on equity of 13.07%. On average, equities analysts predict that City Holding will post 4.98 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 15th will be issued a $0.58 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 14th. This represents a $2.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.90%. City’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 42.49%.

About City

City Holding Company operates as a holding company for City National Bank of West Virginia that provides various banking, trust and investment management, and other financial solutions in the United States. The company offers checking, savings, and money market accounts, as well as certificates of deposit and individual retirement accounts.

Featured Story: What is a dividend reinvestment plan?

Receive News & Ratings for City Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for City and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.