Susquehanna International Group LLP Acquires New Holdings in Community Healthcare Trust Incorporated (NYSE:CHCT)

Susquehanna International Group LLP purchased a new position in Community Healthcare Trust Incorporated (NYSE:CHCT) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund purchased 5,782 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $272,000.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in CHCT. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in shares of Community Healthcare Trust by 2.8% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 315,141 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $14,846,000 after acquiring an additional 8,688 shares during the last quarter. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of Community Healthcare Trust during the fourth quarter worth $49,000. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its position in shares of Community Healthcare Trust by 38.8% during the fourth quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 110,297 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $5,196,000 after acquiring an additional 30,815 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Community Healthcare Trust by 2.7% during the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 157,155 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $7,403,000 after acquiring an additional 4,161 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Truist Financial Corp raised its position in shares of Community Healthcare Trust by 29.5% during the fourth quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 12,823 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $605,000 after acquiring an additional 2,923 shares during the last quarter. 88.86% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Community Healthcare Trust alerts:

NYSE CHCT opened at $50.32 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $46.84 and a 200 day simple moving average of $47.14. The company has a market capitalization of $1.21 billion, a PE ratio of 74.00, a P/E/G ratio of 2.10 and a beta of 0.44. Community Healthcare Trust Incorporated has a 12 month low of $30.17 and a 12 month high of $51.35.

Community Healthcare Trust (NYSE:CHCT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 17th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.21 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.23 by ($0.02). Community Healthcare Trust had a net margin of 22.17% and a return on equity of 4.23%. On average, equities research analysts predict that Community Healthcare Trust Incorporated will post 2.04 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 5th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 25th were paid a $0.428 dividend. This represents a $1.71 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.40%. This is a boost from Community Healthcare Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.43. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, February 24th. Community Healthcare Trust’s payout ratio is presently 96.61%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Community Healthcare Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 27th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $49.83.

Community Healthcare Trust Company Profile

Community Healthcare Trust Incorporated is a real estate investment trust that focuses on owning income-producing real estate properties associated primarily with the delivery of outpatient healthcare services in our target sub-markets throughout the United States. The Company had investments of approximately $667.3 million in 131 real estate properties as of September 30, 2020, located in 33 states, totaling approximately 2.8 million square feet.

Read More: Monthly Dividend Stocks Can Provide Solid Income

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CHCT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Community Healthcare Trust Incorporated (NYSE:CHCT).

Receive News & Ratings for Community Healthcare Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Community Healthcare Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.